Current Affairs in Short 14 August 2020

'Air India One' to be handed over to India soon

• A joint team of senior officials of Air India, security officers, and senior government officials has left for the United States to accept the delivery of the Special Extra Section Flight (SESF) or VVIP aircraft Air India One.

• One out of the total two Boeing-777 ER aircraft is ready for delivery in August to India. The Air India One has been specially designed for the Prime Minister, President and Vice President of India.

• Air India One is equipped with an advance and secure communication system which allows availing audio and video communication function at mid-air without hacked or taped. Air India will receive the aircraft and later hand it over to the Indian Air Force (IAF).

India sends 58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid to Lebanon

• India in its effort to demonstrate solidarity with the people of Lebanon in the aftermath of the tragic explosions in Beirut has sent 58 MT of emergency humanitarian aid.

• Humanitarian aid includes crucial medical and food supplies. The emergency supplies are being sent to Beirut in IAF C17 aircraft. The information was shared by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan Government wins vote of confidence

• The Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan won the vote of confidence in the state assembly on August 14, 2020 by voice vote.

• The vote of confidence was passed with a very good majority in the Rajasthan assembly, informed Congress leader Sachin Pilot. The confidence motion was brought in the assembly after the reunification of the Gehlot and Sachin Pilot factions of the Rajasthan Congress party.

• While speaking to the media after the assembly session, Pilot said that this has put a full stop on all suspicions that were rising and a roadmap has been prepared for all the issues that were being raised. He said that he has complete faith that the roadmap will be announced timely.

Home Minister tests negative for COVID-19

• Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 14, 2020 informed that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and he will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.

• The Home Minister had tested positive for coronavirus on August 2 and was undergoing treatment in Medanta Hospital, Gurugram.

• The minister further expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed him and his family and all the doctors and paramedical staff of Medanta Hospital who helped him in fighting the corona infection.

India welcomes historic Israel-UAE peace agreement

• India on August 14, 2020 welcomed the full normalisation in relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying that the two countries are India’s key strategic partners.

• The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a call from UAE Foreign Minister on the announcement of full normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel.

• India has been a consistent supporter of the peace, development and stability in West Asia, which is its extended neighbourhood.

• India continues its traditional support for the Palestinian cause and hopes to see the beginning of direct negotiations between Israel and Palestine for an acceptable two-state solution.