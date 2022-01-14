Current Affairs in Short: 14 January 2022

Legendary Music Composer Saroj Pattnayak passes away at 81

• The legendary lyricist and music composer Saroj Pattnayak passed away on January 13, 2022, at the age of 81. He was bedridden for the last one year.

• Saroj Patnaik was born on June 2, 1940, in Odisha and was interested in music since childhood. He had also learned to play harmonium himself.

• Patnaik later became an acclaimed lyricist and a music director for Doordarshan and Akashwani.

• Saroj Patnaik had started his career in 1977 as a music composer in Odia super hit film ‘Abhiman’. Before that, he was working as a renowned lyricist at Doordarshan and Akashwani.

WHO recommends two new drugs for COVID-19

• The World Health Organisation has recommended the use of two new drugs called interleukin-6 (IL-6) and baricitinib in combination with corticosteroids to treat patients with severe or critical COVID-19 infection.

• The recommendation by WHO is based on the new evidence from seven trials that involved over 4,000 patients with severe, non-severe, and critical COVID-19 infection.

• As per the experts, when both the drugs are available, one should be chosen on the basis of the cost availability and clinical experience. The usage of both drugs at the same time is not recommended.

• The updated guidelines of WHO also recommends the use of monoclonal antibody drugs in the patients with mild COVID symptoms, but only in those at the highest risk of hospitalization.

Madhya Pradesh govt to bring law to regulate online gaming

• The Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra announced that the state government is planning to bring an act to regulate online games.

• The decision came after an 11-years old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bhopal because of his addiction to an online mobile game.

• The minister stated that online game is a serious issue and to prevent such tragic incident, the government will bring an act. The draft has been prepared and it will soon be finalized.

• As per the Police, Suryansh Ojha was a class 5 student and according to his father, who is an optician, he was addicted to online games.

North East on Wheels Expedition launched

• Meenakshi Lekhi, the Minister of State for Culture, has launched ‘North East on Wheels Expedition’ to promote the Culture of Northeastern States.

• The Bike Expedition is scheduled to take place between April 8 to April 16, 2022, to mark the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

• 75 bikers who will be participating in this expedition will be selected from all over the country. They will cover about 9000 km in the North East region in 6 groups.

Goalkeeper Savita Punia named Captain of India Women Hockey Team for Asia Cup

• Savita Punia will captain an 18-member women Indian Hockey Team for Asia Cup 2022 in Muscat, Oman. It will be held from January 21 to 28, 2022.

• India women are the defending champions at the continental event. The team named by Hockey India includes 16 players who were part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where the team had finished fourth.

• Regular Captain Rani Rampal will miss out as she is undergoing rehabilitation for a hamstring injury. Defender Deep Grace Ekka has been announced as the Vice-Captain.

• Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand are the 7 other countries that will compete at the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022.