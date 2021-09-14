Current Affairs in Short: 14 September 2021

Bangladesh could submerge by rising sea level by 2050

•17 per cent of Bangladesh could be submerged by the rising sea level by 2050, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet quoted a report of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in her address to the 48th session of the Human Rights Council on September 13, 2021.

•Quoting the WEF report, Bachelet said that 20 million people in Bangladesh will be deprived of their homes by 2050 due to the rising sea levels. At least 1.2 billion people could be displaced due to rising sea levels by 2050.

•Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar are other countries that could face damaging disaster displacements due to high tides that could affect more than 48 million people by 2050.

•As per the WEF report, Bangladesh has the 3rd largest number of more than 4 million people who got displaced from their homes during disasters in 2019. Other countries that witnessed disaster displacement in 2019 include India, China, Philippines.

11 Indian states achieve capital expenditure target for Q1 for 2021-22 set by Finance Ministry

•11 states have successfully achieved the capital expenditure target for Quarter 1 for 2021-22 set by the Ministry of Finance. These 11 states are Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

•Finance Ministry said that these 11 states have been granted permission by the Department of Expenditure as an incentive to borrow additional Rs 15 thousand 721 crores that would help the States in pushing their capital expenditure further.

•Finance Ministry said that the capital expenditure of the States has a high multiplier effect that increases the future productive capacity of the economy and results in a higher rate of economic growth.

•The States are required to achieve at least 15 per cent of the target set for 2021-22 by end of Q1 of FY2021-22, 45 per cent by end of Q2, 70 per cent by end of Q3, and 100 per cent by end of March 31, 2022.

•The capital expenditure targets of States will be reviewed next in December 2021 by the Department of Expenditure wherein the capital expenditure achieved by States till September 30, 2021, will be assessed.

SVAMITVA scheme to bring transparency in rural India

•Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh while inaugurating the national meet on the SVAMITVA scheme in New Delhi on September 14, 2021, said the scheme will bring transparency in rural India.

•The SVAMITVA scheme will provide property cards and title deeds to people and also provide data related to rural India that will aid in implementing various welfare schemes.

•Haryana has implemented drone flying work under the scheme to collect data. The panchayats are asked to increase awareness and for marking of land. The scheme will also help in ending land-related disputes.

Civil Aviation Ministry, DGCA grants drone use permission to IIT Bombay

•The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation has granted conditional exemption from Drone Rules, 2021, to the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay).

•The exemption allows IIT-Bombay for drone use permission for research, testing, and development of drones in its premises.

•The exemption will be valid for one year and subject to the terms and conditions of the airspace clearance.

England to be first 1st country to mandate new homes, offices to install EV chargers

•The UK government has announced the introduction of legislation in 2021 that will mandate newly built homes and offices to install Electric Vehicle (EV) chargers in England.

•All news homes and offices will be required to install smart charging devices that can automatically charge vehicles. Offices will be required to install a charge point for every five parking spaces.

•This legislation will make England the first country in the world that will require new homes and offices to have EV chargers.

•The legislation is a move to rapidly increase the number of electric chargers for vehicles in England ahead of the UK’s 2030 ban of new fossil-fuel vehicles. The UK government had announced a proposal to mandate EV chargers in new homes and offices in 2019.