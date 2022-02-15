Current Affairs in Short: 15 February 2022

Sansad Television's Youtube channel hacked

• Sansad Television informed on February 15, 2022 that its YouTube channel-Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorised activities by some scamsters including live streaming at around 1 am today morning

• The channel's name was also changed to Ethereum by the hacker. Sansad TV's social media got the channel restored early morning around 3.45 hours.

• YouTube has started fixing the security threats permanently.

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress

• Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigned from the Indian National Congress on February 15, ending his 46-year-long association with the grand old party.

• The former Minister sent his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, saying that he can best serve national causes outside the party fold.

• He said, "It was a painful decision. I thought long and hard and realised the way internal processes of Congress are in place today, I couldn't continue any longer consistent with my dignity and self-esteem. I thought my shoulders weren't strong enough to carry the weight of indifference."

• "Congress is not the party that it was...We don't have a transformative and inspiring leadership to lead the party... I have neither quit politics nor public service, I'll continue to discharge my obligations to the nation," Kumar added.

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in fodder scam case

• Former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in the fodder scam case on February 15, 2022.

• He was found guilty of fraudulent withdrawal from Doranda treasury by a CBI Special Court in Ranchi.

• Overall, 36 people have been given jail term of 3 years each by the CBI Special Court. While Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted, his quantum of punishment is yet to be pronounced.

• The hearing for the pronouncement of his quantum of punishment will take place in court on February 21, 2022.

• The Jharkhand High Court had earlier granted bail to the RJD Chief in April 2021 in relation to the case.

• He had already been granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury Scam case in October 2020 and in the Deoghar Treasury Scam case in February 2020.

Novak Djokovic willing to sacrifice Grand Slams if current vaccine mandate stays

• Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic told BBC in an interview recently that he did rather miss out on future trophies than be forced to get a Covid vaccine jab.

• The tennis star claimed that he is not anti-vaccination but added what goes into his body is his choice.

• When asked if he would sacrifice taking part in French Open and Wimbledon over his stance on the vaccine, he said, "Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay."

• Novak Djokovic could not participate in the Australian Open 2022 last month after his visa was revoked and he was deported by the Australian government after a row over his vaccine status.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tests positive for COVID-19 for 2nd time

• Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time. The CM took to Twitter on February 15th to inform that he underwent the RT-PCR test for COVID-19 in which he tested positive.

• He said that he has normal symptoms and has isolated himself following the COVID-19 guidelines.

• The Chief Minister had contracted the virus earlier in 2020 as well and he was hospitalised then for a few days.