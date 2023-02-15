Current Affairs in Short: 15 February 2023

Air India-Boeing Pact to Create One Million Job Opportunities in US

This has been done to strengthen economic partnerships and such collaborations in future will be encouraged

A historical agreement was signed between India and US Government for 34 million dollars

Vibrant Village Programme to be Implemented for Border States

The Cabinet also gave approval for establishing 2 lakhs of multipurpose primary agriculture credit societies, along with dairy and fishery cooperatives in the next five years at a cost price of Rs 20 lakh crores.

The scheme will cover four states and one Union Territory for financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26.

On February 15, the Union Cabinet took the decision to enhance border security levels for an amount of Rs 4800 crores.

American Politician Nikki Haley's Decision for Presidential Bid 2024

She announces that it is time for a new generation to replace the old functioning of the nation. She posted a video saying that she will be running for Republican Presidency for 2024

Talking about her previous endeavours, this 51-year-old woman has served as the Governor of South Carolina and as an Ambassador to the United Nations

UN Representative Nikki Haley has publicly announced that she will be participating in the US Elections and seeking Presidential nomination for 2024

Sania Mirza Designated as RCB Women’s Team Mentor

Before the inaugural ceremony of the Women’s Premier League season, Sania Mirza has been appointed as the mentor of the RCB Women’s Team.

Sports icon Sania Mirza expressed herself by saying that she has been in this profession for 20 years and now she will be helping young girls