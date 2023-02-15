Current Affairs in Short: 15 February 2023
Air India-Boeing agreement has been signed for USD 34 million. Also, check the news about Union Cabinet’s Vibrant Villages Programme, Drone Startup for Medicine Delivery, Sania Mirza as WCL Mentor 2023 and Nikki Haley’s Presidential Bid 2024.
Air India-Boeing Pact to Create One Million Job Opportunities in US
- A historical agreement was signed between India and US Government for 34 million dollars
- On February 14, US President Joe Biden acknowledges Air India’s purchase of 220 Boeing aircraft
- This has been done to strengthen economic partnerships and such collaborations in future will be encouraged
Vibrant Village Programme to be Implemented for Border States
- On February 15, the Union Cabinet took the decision to enhance border security levels for an amount of Rs 4800 crores.
- The scheme will cover four states and one Union Territory for financial years 2022-23 to 2025-26.
- The Cabinet also gave approval for establishing 2 lakhs of multipurpose primary agriculture credit societies, along with dairy and fishery cooperatives in the next five years at a cost price of Rs 20 lakh crores.
American Politician Nikki Haley's Decision for Presidential Bid 2024
- UN Representative Nikki Haley has publicly announced that she will be participating in the US Elections and seeking Presidential nomination for 2024
- Talking about her previous endeavours, this 51-year-old woman has served as the Governor of South Carolina and as an Ambassador to the United Nations
- She announces that it is time for a new generation to replace the old functioning of the nation. She posted a video saying that she will be running for Republican Presidency for 2024
Sania Mirza Designated as RCB Women’s Team Mentor
- Before the inaugural ceremony of the Women’s Premier League season, Sania Mirza has been appointed as the mentor of the RCB Women’s Team.
- Sports icon Sania Mirza expressed herself by saying that she has been in this profession for 20 years and now she will be helping young girls
- She inspires the youth by saying that the biggest champion is the one who can handle the pressure and it should be the main aim in any sport
Medicine Delivery in Kolkata through Drones
- Drone services have been successfully launched to deliver various medications
- After close introspection of the heavy traffic in the busy city of Kolkata & Howrah, it was decided to facilitate medicine delivery with the help of air routes
- The Associate Vice President of Technit Space & Aero Works startup revealed that 8 more places have been selected for drone delivery of medicines within the next few days.
