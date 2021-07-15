Current Affairs in Short: 15 July 2021

Uzbekistan hosts two-day 'Central-South Asia conference'

• Uzbekistan is scheduled to host a two-day high-level meeting from July 15 to July 16 in Tashkent to discuss the 'challenges and opportunities in Uzbekistan'.

• The conference will see the participation of around 250 participants and 40 delegates from different countries. The conference is titled "The International Conference on Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities".

• The main purpose of the conference will be to deepen cooperation between countries from Central Asia and South Asia in trade and energy issues and other brands of cooperation.

Haridwar police to take action against those trying to enter district for Kanwar Yatra

• The Haridwar Police on July 15, 2021 warned people not to arrive in the district for the Kunwar Yatra 2021. This comes after the Uttarakhand government decided to cancel the Kunwar Yatra this year.

• The police have warned of action against those trying to enter the district, saying that their vehicles will be confiscated and legal action will be taken against them for violating the rules as per the Disaster Management Act.

• The Haridwar SSP has issued a warning notice that makes 14-day institutional quarantine mandatory for people coming from outside.

Delhi, Google join hands to launch system to track bus locations

• The Delhi government has joined hands with Google to launch a real-time bus tracking system. The system will enable commuters to track bus locations, routes, arrival and departure times on a real-time basis on their smartphones.

• Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that the system will enable real-time tracking of 3,000 buses.

• This will help users keep a track of the buses through Google Maps. They will also be able to get an estimate of how long their trip is going to take. If the bus is delayed, google transit will automatically update the timelines.

• The state transport Minister informed that more DTC buses will be integrated soon.

Students not to be denied admission in government schools due to unavailability of Transfer Certificates

• The Deputy Delhi Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia assured recently that students will not be denied admission in government schools due to the unavailability of transfer certificates.

• The Minister said that he was approached by many parents who want to shift their children to Delhi government schools from private schools due to multiple reasons but they do not have a transfer certificate (TC) from the present school.

• Hence, the Minister said that it was decided that no such student will be denied admission due to the unavailability of a transfer certificate.

Cuba lifts restrictions temporarily on food, medicine imports

• Cuba on July 14, 2021 temporarily lifted restrictions on the amount of food and medicine travelers could bring into the country after nationwide protests.

• The Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said that it was a demand made by many travelers and it was necessary to take the decision.

• There was a wave of protest in Cuba on July 11, 2021 over shortages of basic goods, curbs on civil liberties and the government's handling of a surge in COVID-19 infections.

• The United Nations and several other nations have called on the Cuban government to respect citizens' right to express themselves.