Current Affairs in Short: 15 June 2022

Sunil Chhetri becomes the joint 5th highest goalscorer in the International Football History
- The Captain of the Indian Men Football Team Sunil Chhetri has become the joint fifth highest goalscorer in International Football history.
- Sunil Chhetri achieved this feat during the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier clash against Hong Kong where he scored his 84th goal.
- Chhetri is now equaled legendary Real Madrid and Hungarian Player Ferenc Puskas goals scoring exploits on the international level.
- Currently, Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in international football with 117 goals, while Messi is in the 4th spot with a total of 86 goals.
Sports Authority of India issues guidelines to NSFOI women coaches
- The Sports Authority of India has issued guidelines to the National Sports Federation of India (NSFOI) that the women coaches must mandatorily accompany the contingent with female athletes during domestic or international travel.
- A top Indian woman cyclist, last week, had accused the National Coach R.S. Sharma of harassment in a complaint to the SAI.
- The Sports Authority of India took note of the filed complaint and the contingent was called back from the Slovenia tour.
- The National Human Rights Commission also issued notices to the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India on a reported inappropriate behavior of a coach.
Japan Government passes bill to make online insults punishable by jail time
- Japanese Government has passed a bill to introduce prison terms as part of tougher penalties for online insults at an upper house plenary session.
- The move has marked a major step toward tackling cyberbullying in Japan. The step to introduce the law gained traction after Hana Kimura, a 22-year-old professional wrestler and cast member on the popular Netflix reality show ‘Terrace House’ was believed to have committed suicide in May 2020 after receiving a hateful message on social media.
- The Parliamentary debate was centered on how to strike a delicate balance between tougher regulations and freedom of expression as guaranteed by the Constitution.
- In Japan, insults are distinguished from defamation in that the former publicly demeans someone without referring to a specific action but both are punishable under the law.
China begins construction of planetarium at ‘roof of the world’ in Tibet
- China has started constructing a planetarium at the world’s highest altitude in Tibet for the exploration of the universe at the roof of the world.
- The planetarium which is scheduled to be completed in 2024is expected to receive over 1,00,000 visitors annually.
- China aims at opening a window for exploration of the universe at the ‘roof of the world’, as per the official media.
- The planetarium will have the region’s largest optical astronomical telescope, with a one-meter diameter lens. It will become a major regional base for astronomical research and public science education.
Artificial Intelligence Enabled Common Single Pension Portal
- Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has informed that the Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare will soon launch Artificial Intelligence-enabled Common Single Pension Portal.
- The portal will be for the benefit of pensioners and elder citizens. It will also help in the seamless processing, tracking, and disbursal of pensions.
- The portal will not only enable constant contact with the pensioners but it will also regularly receive their grievances for the prompt response.
