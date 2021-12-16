Current Affairs in Short: 16 December 2021

Govt releases report on State of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy

• The Economic Advisory Council to PM of India recently released a report on the State of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy in the country. The elaborate report has been prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness.

• As per the report released by the Economic Advisory Council, access to education demands appropriate action on the part of the states as the performance of the larger states such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bihar are below average while the North-Eastern states have the highest score.

• The report further explained that the states have performed poorly in the Governance pillar and also added that some of the states might serve as role models for others.

• The Foundational Literacy and Numeracy skills refer to the basic reading, writing, and mathematics skills. Falling behind in the years of foundational learning will further make children more vulnerable.

Metro Man E Sreedharan quits active politics

• Metro Man E Sreedharan announced on December 16, 2021, that he has decided to quit active politics. He had contested assembly elections from the Palakkad constituency as a BJP candidate. However, he lost the election.

• E Sreedharan announced the decision of quitting active politics at a press conference in Malappuram. While addressing the conference he also said his advanced age has been preventing him from engaging in active politics.

• E Sreedharan also termed Kerala Government’s recently proposed semi-speed Silverline rail project as ill-conceived and badly planned.

• Metro Man argued that it will further burden Kerala Govt’s exchequer which is already under huge budget. He added that its environmental impact will also be enormous.

Road Transport Ministry directs for removal of accident spots on National Highways

• The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued letters to the Chief Secretaries of all the States for the removal of accident spots on the National Highways.

• The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, while replying to a question in Lok Sabha, said that in order to prevent road accidents the ministry has decided to take proactive action by studying the reasons for accidents for all such locations.

• The Union Minister also informed that in case there are non-engineering reasons for the accidents that need attention, the analysis will be sent to the concerned district magistrate for necessary action.

Letter of Intent to establish partnership in Digital Media signed between India and Vietnam

A letter of intent for establishing a partnership in Digital Media was signed between India and Vietnam.

The document envisages sharing of experiences and information in establishing the policies and regulatory framework on the digital media and social networks.

As per Union Minister Anurag Thakur, the meeting between India and Vietnam shaped the bilateral cooperation in the field of new technologies which all the countries were grappling with during pandemic.

The agreement will also facilitate conducting capacity building and training programs for media professions in India and Vietnam.

ISRO signs 6 agreements with 4 nations to launch foreign satellites