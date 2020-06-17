Current Affairs in Short: 17 June 2020

Finance Ministry releases 15,187 cr to states as rural local bodies grant

• The Union Ministry of Finance on June 71, 2020 released Rs 15,187 crore to 28 states as grants to rural local bodies to help them restart economic activity.

• The amount has been dispursed as the 1st installment of Rural Local Bodies Basic (Untied) Grants for 2020-21. It will help the rural local bodies to fight the coronavirus pandemic and restart economic activities.

• The states will have to transfer the grants-in-aid within 10 working days of receipt from the Union government and if there is any delay the state governments will have to release the same with interest.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for COVID-19

• The state Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendar Jain has tested positive for COVID-19. His second sample was taken earlier today.

• Jain had tested negative for coronavirus yesterday but it was decided that a second sample will be taken for tests.

• The minister was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital after having high-grade fever and suffering a sudden drop in oxygen level.

• AAP MLA and national spokesperson Atishi has also tested positive for COVID-19.

New Zealand PM assigns military to oversee border quarantine measures

• New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has assigned a top military leader to oversee the nation’s border quarantine measures.

• She made the announcement after slamming the unacceptable failure of the health officials for allowing two women who had returned from London to leave quarantine before they were tested for the virus.

• New Zealand had declared itself COVID-free on June 8 after the recovery of the last patient. The nation had not reported any new case in three weeks. However, now two new cases have emerged.

SC slams Delhi Government, says it can’t suppress truth

• The Supreme Court on June 17, 2020 slammed the Delhi Government over its treatment of its doctors and nurses. The court stated that doctors and nurses are corona warriors and they needed to be protected.

• The court pulled up the Delhi government over FIRs, suspension of doctors, medical staff for exposing the truth about the condition of some of the Delhi hospitals and said that it can’t threaten them.

• The apex court directed the state government to stop harassing the doctors and let them do their job. The top court stated that the government cannot suppress the truth.

Delhi Government urges centre to cancel scheduled CBSE exams

• The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on June 17, 2020 wrote to Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhrial to cancel the remaining CBSE exams of class X and XII.

• The CBSEplans to conduct the remaining Class X and Class XII exams in July. However, the Delhi government wrote that using the school buildings between July 1-15 and ensuring all eligible students take the exam will be difficult.

• The Deputy Delhi CM requested the Minister to declare the exams for the 29 subjects as cancelled. He stated that for the result of the subjects, the CBSE may rely on previous school-based internal assessments which includes periodic tests, term exams.