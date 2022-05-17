Current Affairs in Short: 17 May 2022
Veteran Wrestlers Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia along with four other wrestlers have been named in Wrestling Team for 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Current Affairs in Short
Chris Gayle, Ab de Villiers inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame
- Legendary Cricketers AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle have become the first two players to be inducted into the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Hall of Fame.
- The former Captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli announced the induction of his two dear mates.
- While AB de Villiers from South Africa had been an integral part of the RCB from 2011 to 2021, left-handed batter Chris Gayle from West Indies was with the franchise for 6 years.
- AB de Villiers, who joined the induction virtually, gave an emotional message to everyone in the team camp.
Naveen Srivastava appointed as next Ambassador of India to Nepal
- Naveen Srivastava has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Nepal.
- He is presently the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs and is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
- Naveen Srivastava has been appointed as the Indian Ambassador to Nepal after Vinay Kumar Kwatra was appointed as the Foreign Secretary of India.
Ajay Srinivasan quits as the MD of Aditya Birla Capital
- Aditya Birla Capital Ltd has announced that Ajay Srinivasan has decided to step down as the MD and CEO of the company as he expressed his desire to take on a new role within the group.
- Reportedly, serious allegations of corruption and mismanagement have been leveled by a whistleblower against the company and the top management.
- Ajay Srinivasan served as the Chief Executive for over 14 years and new role is being crafted at Group level in consultation with him.
- The company has maintained that the departure of Srinivasan as the CEO and MD has nothing to do with an investigation into the alleged irregularities and corruption.
Wrestler Satender Malik gets life ban for assaulting referee
- Services’ Wrestler Satender Malik launched a physical assault on referee Jagbir Singh after losing the 125 kg final during the commonwealth games trials.
- The action has prompted the Wrestling Federation of India to impose a life ban on Satender Malik.
- The Air Force Wrestler was leading 3-0 with just a 18 seconds left in deciding bout when Mohit effected a take-down move and also pushed Satender out of the mat.
- WFI’s assistant secretary Vinod Tomar said that the federation has imposed a life ban on Satender Malik and the decision was taken by the President of WFI.
Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia named in Wrestling Team for Commonwealth Games 2022
- Veteran Wrestlers Ravi Dahiya, Bajrang Punia along with four other wrestlers have been named in Wrestling Team for 2022 Commonwealth Games.
- Their selection happened after their dominating performances in their respective weight divisions during the selection trials that took place Delhi.
- The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8, 2022 in Birmingham, England.
- In India Women’s Squad, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Gehlot, Sakshi Malik, Anshu Malik, Pooka Dhanda and Divya Kakran have been selected to represent India at Commonwealth Games 2022.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.