Current Affairs in Short: 17 September 2021

Prince Philip's will to remain secret for 90 years tp protect dignity of Queen Elizabeth II

•The UK High Court’s senior judge ruled on September 16, 2021 that late Prince Philip's will should remain secret to protect the “dignity” of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's head of state.

•The UK High Court ruled that the will of Prince Philip will be sealed for 90 years. It has been a convention over a century that courts are asked to seal the wills of senior Royal family members are their death.

•There will be a private process in 90 years to decide if the will can be sealed. The net worth of Prince Philip is estimated to be around $30 million, including from private earnings.

New Zealand abandons Pakistan tour citing security concerns

•New Zealand cricket team's tour of Pakistan has been abandoned due to security concerns. New Zealand was supposed to play the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi on September 13, 2021 before travelling to Lahore for a 5-match T20 series. This would have been their first match on Pakistan soil since 2003.

•As per sources, the New Zealand cricket team refused to travel to ground to play the first ODI in Pakistan citing security concerns. New Zealand Cricket said in a statement that "following an escalation in the New Zealand Government threat levels for Pakistan and advice from NZC security advisors on the ground, it has been decided the BLACKCAPS will not continue with the tour."

•The official Pakistani cricket Twitter handle posted saying that earlier today, "the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series."

•Pakistani Cricket said that PCB and Pakistan government have made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams and have assured the NZ cricket board of the same. It further said that the Pakistan Cricket Board is willing to continue the scheduled matches.

•Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reportedly spoke personally to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and informed her that they have one of the best Intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team.

Veteran star Jane Powell passes away

•Veteran actor Jane Powell passed away at the age of 92 years on September 16, 2021. She was best known for her musical movies. She died of natural causes.

•She was most well-known for two musical films in the 1940s and 1950s - 'Royal Wedding' and 'Seven Brides for Seven Brothers'.

•She has featured alongside Hollywood's notable stars such as Pidgeon, Jose Iturbi, Xavier Cugat, Jeannette McDonald, Wallace Beery, Carmen Miranda and Elizabeth Taylor in a career spanning over decades.

South Korea successfully tests submarine-launched ballistic missile

•South Korea has successfully tested an indigenous submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) on September 15, 2021. South Korea’s Defense Ministry and Presidential Blue House announced the same.

•The launch came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the East Sea – the second round within days.

•South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that South Korea’s upgrading of its missile capabilities can help deter provocation from the North.

MyGov India launches Planetarium Innovation Challenge

•MyGov India portal has launched the Planetarium Innovation Challenge for Indian start-ups and tech entrepreneurs. The challenge was launched last week by MyGov India. The registration will be open till October 10th.

•The challenge has been launched to bring together tech firms and Startups (based out of India) with the potential to build an indigenous planetariums system software using the latest technologies such as Merged Reality (MR), Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

•The challenge invites applications from start-ups and tech entrepreneurs to develop state-of-the-art technology for the planetariums. This will allow Indian planetariums an opportunity to deploy new technologies.