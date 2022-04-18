Current Affairs in Short: 18 April 2022
Current Affairs in Short
Maharashtra Government restricts use of loudspeakers at religious places
- Maharashtra Home Department has announced that the use of loudspeakers at religious sites will only be allowed with due permission.
- The decision came a day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray reiterated his warning to take down loudspeakers from the mosques by May 3.
- The State Home Minister will also hold a meeting with the Director-General of Police Maharashtra to instruct him to direct all the police commissioners and officers on the matter.
- Thackeray, amid the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, has said that the Muslims must understand that religion is not above law and country while also asking them to take down loudspeakers from mosques.
Actor R. Madhavan’s Son bags Silver at Danish Open Swimming Meet
- Actor R. Madhavan’s son Vedaant has won a Silver Medal at the Danish Open Swimming Meet in Denmark.
- The actor shared the good news via Twitter with his fans and followers. Alongside the heartfelt note, he also dropped a video of Vedaant from the felicitation ceremony.
- 16-years old Vedaant won the medal at the Danish Open Swimming Meet by clocking 15:57:86 in the 1500 m freestyle event.
- Vedaant had also earlier won a bronze medal in March 2021 at Latvia Open and won 7 medals at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year.
Parliament Panel to adopt draft report on Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021
- Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests, and Climate Change has scheduled to undertake the consideration of the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 and to consider and adopt the draft report on the bill.
- The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on December 17, 2021. It amends the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 which regulated the protection of birds, wild animals, and plants.
- The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 provides for the Government to designate management authority and scientific authority.
- According to the bill, every person engaging in the trade of a scheduled specimen must report the details of the transaction to the management authority.
Prime Minister Modi to address the nation from Red Fort
- PM Modi will address the nation from Red Fort on the 400th Prakash Purab of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur on April 21, 2021. The Prime Minister will also issue a commemorative coin and a postal stamp.
- Along with PM Modi, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend the ceremony that will be held from April 20-21.
- The event will be organised by the Culture Ministry in partnership with the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee.
- Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, was born in Amritsar in 1621. He was killed by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in 1675.
