Current Affairs in Short: 18 August 2022
DGCA asks airlines to keep check on passengers violating mask
- As the COVID-19 cases have started to rise again, the Directorate of Civil Aviation has asked the airlines to keep a check on the mask violators.
- The airlines have been advised to ensure that the passengers are wearing masks properly and throughout the journey.
- The DGCA also made clear that the airline can take strict action against the passengers not complying. It also mentioned that surprise inspections at the airport, on airlines, and on passengers must also be carried out.
- The civil aviation regulator has also asked the airport operators to seek local police and security agencies' help and levy fines on those not wearing masks.
Two Day National Security Strategies Conference 2022 in New Delhi
- The Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a two-day National Security Strategies Conference 2022 in New Delhi.
- The conference was attended by 600 officers from all over the country, physically and virtually.
- On the first day of the conference, deliberations were held on various aspects of national security, including radicalization, counter-terrorism, and challenges posed by the Maoist outfits.
- The Union Minister, during the conference, stressed on the significance of human intelligence in countering terrorism.
BJP constitutes Party’s Parliamentary Board
- Bharatiya Janata Party reconstituted Party’s Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee.
- Headed by the party’s national president JP Nadda, the board will have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and new members have also been added to the board.
- The new members of the board are the former Chief Minister of Karnataka B S Yediyurappa, and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others.
- In the Party’s central election committee, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, and Rajya Sabha MP OM Mathur have been included.
Government undertakes Project Cheetah
- The Government of India has undertaken the ambitious Project Cheetah which aims to re-establish the species in its historical range in India.
- The reintroduction of the wild species particularly Cheetah is being undertaken as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature, IUCN guidelines.
- As per the Environment Ministry, the processes such as disease screening, quarantine of the release candidates as well as the transportation of live wild animals across the continents require careful planning and execution.
