Current Affairs in Short: 18 June 2020

AIFF recommends IM Vijayan for Padma Shri

• The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has recommended former Indian skipper IM Vijayan for India’s fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri.

• The legendary Indian striker had debuted in the early 90s and scored 40 goals in 79 matches. He was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2003.

• IM Vijayan had led the Indian team between 2000 and 2003 and formed a formidable pair with fellow striker Bhaichung Bhutia.

• Vijayan had scored one of the fastest international goals in just 12 seconds during a match against Bhutan in the 1999 SAF Games.

Health Minister launches India's first mobile testing lab

• Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launched India’s first mobile lab for COVID-19 testing to promote last mile testing access in rural India

• The mobile lab will be deployed in the interior and inaccessible parts of the country. The lab has the capability to perform 25 RT-PCR and 300 ELISA tests per day.

• The Infectious Disease Diagnostics Lab is supported by the Department of Biotechnology under the COVID command strategy.

China approves draft of controversial Hong Kong security law

• China's legislature on June 18, 2020 passed a draft of the controversial national security bill for Hong Kong. The bill has received strong criticism for undermining the semi-autonomous region's legal and political institutions.

• The bill was reviewed by the National People's Congress' Standing Committee. It comprises four categories of crimes including succession, subversion of state power, local terrorist activities, and collaborating with foreign or external foreign forces to endanger national security.

• The bill does not specify details about the definitions of the crimes or the applicable punishments.

• According to the critics of the bill, the law could severely limit free speech and opposition political activity in Hong Kong.

US President Donald Trump signs bill that calls for sanctions against Chinese officials over the treatment of Uighur Muslims

• US President Donald Trump on June 17, 2020 signed legislation that calls for sanctions against Chinese officials for a crackdown on the minority Muslim Uyghur ethnic group.

• The House of Representatives and Senate had sent the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 to President Trump for his assent in May.

• The law aims to hold accountable those who are responsible for the human rights violations and abuses among the ethnic community of Uyghur Muslims and other Muslim minorities in China.

• The legislation further condemns the Chinese Communist Party for its treatment of Uighur Muslims and other Muslim minorities in the nation.

Centre aims to conduct 6 lakh rapid COVID-19 tests in Delhi amid steep rise in cases

• The centre plans to conduct 6 lakh rapid antigen COVID-19 tests in Delhi at 169 new facilities. Around 50,000 kits have already been supplied to these facilities.

• The people living in containment zones and relatives of the positive cases will be able to go for the test in any of these centres

• The centre is going to provide 500 additional ventilators and 650 ambulances to Delhi hospitals. Delhi has seen a massive spike in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past few days. Delhi currently has 431 ventilators.