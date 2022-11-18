Current Affairs in Short: 18 November 2022
Current Affairs in Short
Veteran Punjabi actress Daljeet Kaur passes away at the age of 69
- Veteran Punjabi Actor Daljeet Kaur passed away at the age of 69. Reportedly, she breathed her last on November 17, 2022, in Raikot, Punjab.
- Popularly known as ‘Hema Malini’ of the Punjabi film industry, Daljeet Kaur had acted in the films such as ‘Giddha’, ‘Daaj’, ‘Roop Shaqinan Da’, and ‘Laajo’, among others.
- Daljeet Kaur studied at the Film and Television Institute of India and actor Satish Shah was her batchmate.
- Many celebrities, after learning the unfortunate news, took to social media to pay their condolences to the legendary actress.
Many G20 meetings to be held in several North East states, says Tourism Minister
- India will soon be presiding over the G20 from December 2022 to November 2023. These meetings are also proposed to be held in several states of the Northeast.
- Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy informed during his address in the inaugural session of the 10th ITM for the Northeast region on Aizawl.
- He further added that among the G20 member countries, Mexico, China, India, Indonesia, and South Africa are projected to expand their tourism industry post-COVID.
- He also said that the government’s focus will be to increase global investments not only in the hospitality industry but also to promote theme parks and entertainment centers, winter tourism, etc.
Punjab approves Old Pension Scheme
- The Punjab Cabinet has given its approval for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting on November 18, 2022.
- The Punjab Government took the decision to restore the Old Pension Scheme after facing several demands from Government employees.
- Earlier, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan too went back to the Old Pension Scheme and quashed the new pension scheme.
- Under the Old Pension Scheme, a government employee is entitled to a monthly pension after retirement. The monthly pension is typically half of the last drawn salary of the person.
Saudi Arabia exempts Indian citizens from submitting police clearance certificates for visa
- Saudi Arabia announced the exemption of Indian Nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate to obtain a visa for traveling to the country.
- The decision has been taken owing to string ties and a strategic partnership with India.
- India and Saudi Arabia relations have further strengthened over the past few years including in the political, security, trade, energy, investment, food, health security, cultural, and defence fields.
- Notably, the top leadership of both countries remained in close touch even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
