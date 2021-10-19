Current Affairs in Short: 19 October 2021

Delhi sets up first kid-friendly vaccination centre

•Delhi on October 19, 2021, got its first kid-friendly vaccination centre with toys, musical and electronic items considering the waiting time post-vaccination.

•Dr Sameer Bhati, Director Star Imaging and Path Labs said that earlier we had opened vaccination centres for adults but this is the first vaccination with the concept of kid-friendly. The cost of vaccination of kids will be set by the government, he added.

Karnataka govt to prepare master plan to streamline Bengaluru’s drainage system

•Karnataka CM Basavaraja Bommai announced that a meeting will be convened to prepare a master plan to streamline Bengaluru’s drainage system. He reviewed the rain-affected areas of Hosur, Madivala, HSR Layout, and Silk Board Junction.

•Bommai added that action will be taken to deepen the lakes to enhance their storage capacity. He noted that water from around 15 to 20 lakes at a higher level is flowing to Agara lake. He also noted the level difference in UGDs in the layouts adjacent to Agara Lake.

•Bommai has instructed officials to undertake the repair work of the main drainage, construct separate drainage for layouts around Agara Lake within 4 to 5 months, and take action to separate sewage and drainage water.

•Bommai has also issued instructions to fix the level difference in UGDs. The Agara STP is treating only 25 MLD of water against its capacity of 35 MLD. He also issued directions to complete the work on the 4 MLD STP which is adjacent to the Madivala lake and is not working.

International flights connecting Srinagar with world to begin from October 23

•International flights from Srinagar International Airport will be operational from October 23, 2021, that will connect Kashmir with the rest of the world.

•Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on October 18, 2021, held a meeting for the operationalization of international flights from Srinagar International Airport. During the meeting, the Director of the Airport Authority presented the layout plan for the operation and regulation of airport activities.

•The Divisional Commissioner directed officers for the management and regulation of passengers, conducting Rapid PCR for international passengers along with mandatory RTPCR test before 48 hours, and segregation of domestic and international passengers.

•The Divisional Commissioner also asked the CMO Srinagar to set an RTPCR testing facility at Tourist Reception Centre. The meeting also deliberated on the issue of brick kilns within the 8-km radius of Srinagar International Airport.

WHO expecting one additional information for Emergency Use Listing COVAXIN

•The World Health Organization (WHO) is expected one additional information from Bharat Biotech for granting Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Bharat Biotech’s COVID vaccine COVAXIN.

•The WHO is reviewing the data on the safety, efficacy, and quality of COVAXIN to issue EUL. WHO’s Technical Advisory Group will be meeting on October 26, 2021, to consider EUL for COVAXIN.

•Bharat Biotech has been submitting data on COVAXIN to WHO on a rolling basis. Last, it had provided additional information on the request of WHO on September 27, 2021.

•COVAXIN is the first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine of India that has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Ireland pacer Curtis Campher becomes 3rd bowler to take 4 wickets in 4 balls in T20Is

•Ireland pacer Curtis Campher on October 18, 2021, became the 3rd bowler who took 4 wickets in 4 balls in the history of T20Is. Earlier, Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga have achieved the feat.

•Campher took the 4 wickets in 4 balls during Ireland’s ongoing Group A match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against the Netherlands. In the 10th over, he dismissed Colin Ackermann (11), Pieter Seelaar (0), Scott Edwards (0), and Ryan ten Doeschate (0).

•Rashid Khan had taken 4 wickets in 4 balls against Ireland while Lasith Malinga did so against New Zealand.