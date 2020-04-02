Current Affairs in Short: 2 April 2020

COVID Quarantine Alert System developed

• The Department of Telecommunication and C-DOT has developed and tested a COVID Quarantine Alert System in coordination with the Telecom service providers.

• The application will automatically trigger an email or SMS if any identified coronavirus case moves away from their quarantine location.

• The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has encouraged the state governments to use the COVID Quarantine Alert system to keep a track of those in home quarantine.

Newly-developed coating may prevent COVID-19 transmission

• A new type of anti-microbial coating has been developed by the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), which is an autonomous institution under the Department of Science and Technology.

• The one-step curable coating, when used on different surfaces such as plastic, textile could kill a range of viruses including COVID-19 virus.

• The coating has been found to completely kill the influenza virus as well as resistant pathogenic bacteria and fungi.

Gurbani maestro Nirmal Singh Khalsa passes away

• Nirmal Singh Khalsa, a noted singer of Sikh 'Gurbani' hymns, passed away on April 2, 2020 due to coronavirus. He was detected with the infection just a day before his death. He was 62.

• Nirmal Singh Khalsa was a former priest at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. He was known to have the knowledge of the 31 'raags' in the Gurbani of the Guru Granth Sahib.

• He was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri in 2009 for his outstanding contribution to the field of Gurbani music.

• His wife, son, two daughters, driver and six other people have been isolated at a hospital and their samples have been taken for testing.

FCI to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat and rice

• The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is putting all its efforts to ensure that there is a continous supply of rice and wheat through the country during the 21-day lockdown period.

• The Consumer Affairs Ministry stated that the FCI is prepared to meet not only the food grain requirement but also any additional demand including the supply of 5Kg or rice/ wheat per person for the next three months to more than 81 Crore people under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

• The Ministry confirmed that the FCI has over 56 million tonnes of food grains as of March 31, 2020. The corporation is planning to meet the increasing demand of food grains by increasing the pace of supply of rice and wheat across the nation through rail transport.

Delhi to provide financial assistance worth Rs 5000 to auto, taxi drivers

• The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on April 2, 2020 that the state will provide Rs 5000 each to the drivers of autos, taxis, e-rickshaws, RTV’s and other public service vehicles in the national capital to get through the lockdown period.

• The process, however, may take about a week, announced the Chief Minister, as the government is still in the process of figuring out a way to disburse the funds due to the lack of bank account numbers of such people.

• The CM said that he will ensure no person sleeps on an empty stomach in the city. The state government has also stepped up its efforts to reach out to the poor and needy and provide them with daily meals.