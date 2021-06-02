Current Affairs in Short: 2 June 2021

Centre restricts export of Amphotericin-B injections

• The central government has restricted the export of Amphotericin-B injections.

• Antifungal injections are currently being used in the treatment of Mucormycosis, which is also known as Black Fungus.

• Hence, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued a notification stating that the Amphotericin-B injections have been put in the restricted from free category.

Union Cabinet approves MoU between India, Argentina on cooperation in Mineral Resources sector

• The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 2, 2021 approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will be signed between the Union Ministry of Mines and the Secretariat of Mining Policy of the Ministry of Productive Development of the Argentine Republic.

• The agreement provides an institutional mechanism to enable cooperation in the field of Mineral Resources between the two nations.

• The objectives of the agreement include strengthening activities involved such as cooperation for encouraging minerals exploration and development, extraction, mining and beneficiation of lithium.

• It also includes possibilities of forming a joint venture in the field of base metals, critical and strategic minerals for mutual benefit, exchange of technical and scientific information and training and capacity building.

Cabinet approves Model Tenancy Act for adaptation by States/UTs

• The Union Cabinet has approved the Model Tenancy Act for adaptation by all states and Union Territories through enacting of fresh legislation or amending of existing rental laws.

• The act is expected to help overhaul the legal framework concerning rental housing across the country. It is expected to help spur its overall growth.

• The act aims at creating a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive rental housing market in the country and enable creation of adequate rental housing stock for all the income groups thereby addressing the issue of homelessness.

• It will enable institutionalisation of rental housing by gradually shifting it towards the formal market.

Team India to depart for UK today for a marathon tour

• The Indian Cricket Team is scheduled to leave for the United Kingdom today for a marathon tour that will stretch till September 14, 2021.

• The team is scheduled to reach London tomorrow on a charter flight. The exact length of India's isolation period in Southampton is yet unclear.

• The Indian men's cricket team will first face New Zealand at Southampton for the World Test Championship final starting June 18th and then play 5 tests against England from August 4th.

• The Indian women's cricket team is also travelling to England to play the first test match from June 16th and then play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is.

Youngest Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai features as British Vogue's July cover star

• Youngest Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai has become the cover star for British magazine Vogue in its 2021 July edition. Yousafzai is a strong advocate for girls' education and women's equality.

• She was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman at the age of 15 when she was on her way back home from school.

• She had been targetted for speaking out about the plight of girls in her region, who were banned from going to school by the Taliban.