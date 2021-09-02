Current Affairs in Short: 2 September 2021

Indian Army to participate in Exercise ZAPAD 2021 in Russia

•A 200-personnel contingent will represent the Indian Army in Exercise ZAPAD 2021 in Nizhniy, Russia, on September 3, 2021. The exercise will go on till September 16, 2021. ZAPAD 2021 is a multi-nation exercise.

•Ministry of Defence stated that ZAPAD is one of the theatre levels exercises of the Russian Armed Forces. More than 12 countries from the Eurasian and South Asian Regions will participate in the exercise.

•ZAPAD 2021 will focus on operations against terrorists and aim at enhancing military and strategic ties among the participating nations.

•The NAGA Battalion group during the exercise will feature an all Arms combined task force. The 200-personnel contingent representing the Indian Army at ZAPAD 2021 has gone through a training schedule comprising conventional operations such as mechanized, airborne, heliborne, combat conditioning, firing, and counter-terrorism.

India, Kazakhstan joint military exercise ‘KAZIND-21’ begins on September 2

•India, Kazakhstan joint military exercise KAZIND-21 began on September 2, 2021, at Training Node Aisha Bibi, Kazakhstan.

•This is the 5th edition of the joint military exercise between both armies. The exercise will go on till September 10, 2021. The 4th edition was held in September 2019 in Pithoragarh.

•The Defence Ministry informed that there are 120 troops from Kazakhstan and 90 soldiers from the Indian Army. Both armies will exchange their expertise and skills against counter-terror operations.

•The exercise will conclude with a 48-hours joint validation exercise that will be held on September 8 and 9, 2021. Soldiers will undergo challenges of actual operations during the 48-hour validation exercise.

Indian Navy delivers two Mobile Oxygen Plants to Bangladesh

•Indian Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel, INS Savitri on September 2, 2021, delivered two Mobile Oxygen Plants (MOP) to Bangladesh to support its fight against COVID-19.

•Each of the MOP can generate up to 960 litres of oxygen per minute. These can also be used for refilling oxygen cylinders. Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in India has developed and manufactured the MOPs.

•One MOP will be set up at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, the other will be set up at the BNA Patenga for the Bangladesh Navy. Both the MOPs are state-of-art plants that are fully equipped to generate oxygen in a highly cost-effective manner.

•The MOPs use Zeolite (Molecular Sieve) technology with Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) principle for medical applications for generating medical breathing standard oxygen.

•INS Savitri is an offshore patrol vessel built by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited, Vishakhapatnam. The vessel is built to patrol the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of India. INS Savitri reached the Chattogram port in Bangladesh on September 2, 2021.

3 Indian states administer COVID-19 first dose to 100 per cent adults: Centre

•Union Government on September 2, 2021, informed that Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have administered the first dose of COVID-19 to 100 per cent of its adult population aged 18 years and above.

•Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 16 per cent of the total adult population of India has been fully vaccinated and 54 per cent of the total adult population of India has been administered one dose.

•The average dose of COVID-19 vaccine per day administered in August 2021 is 59.29 lakh. The number of districts reporting more than 100 cases on a daily basis in June 2021 has gone down from 279 districts to 42 districts.

•Kerala has reported more than 1 lakh active cases. Four other states namely Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have 10,000 to 1 lakh active cases. The remaining states and UTs have reported less than 10,000 active COVID-19 cases. Overall, India reported a declining trend in the weekly COVID-19 positivity rate in the week ending May 10, 2021.

•Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that India has reported approximately 300 cases of Delta plus variant of coronavirus so far.

Ronaldo breaks all-time men’s scoring record, surpasses Ali Daie’s tally

•Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 110th international goal at the World Cup qualifying match against the Republic of Ireland on September 1, 2021, and surpassed Iran legend Ali Daie’s tally by breaking the all-time men’s scoring record.

•With this goal, Cristiano has now scored 111 international goals. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson played a significant role in roping the Portuguese striker for Manchester United.

•Under Alex Ferguson, Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the Champions League between 2003 and 2009. He scored 118 goals in 292 games during that time.

•Former footballer Ali Daei had scored 109 international goals during his 13-year long career. Ronaldo had earlier equaled Daei’s record of international goals during Euro 2020.