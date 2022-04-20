Current Affairs in Short: 20 April 2022
Surge in COVID-19 cases in India will not lead to fourth wave: Top Scientist
Central Government signs ceasefire agreement with three Naga insurgent groups for 1 year
- The Central Government has extended the ceasefire agreement with 3 Naga insurgent groups for the period of one year.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the ceasefire agreements are in operation between the Government and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-NK, National Socialist Council of Nagaland K-Khango, and National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Reformation.
- The Central Government, earlier on September 8, 2021, entered into a ceasefire agreement with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) Niki Group.
- The ceasefire agreement between the two parties has been extended for one year with effect from April 28, 2022, to April 27, 2023.
- Even as some of the states and the Union Territories in the country are seeing a significant surge in COVID-19 cases, the top scientists said that the surge in infection will not lead to the fourth wave.
- The former Chief Scientist of the Indian Council of Medical Research stated that India has sublineages of the Omicron variant, however, no new variant has been reported so far.
- He further added that one thing that must be understood is that the world continues to have BA.2 variants, which is infecting people every day.
- The top scientist further explained that because of the opening of the schools and colleges, people have become socially active which is leading to the surge in cases.
Prime Minister Modi to confer Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 on April 21
- PM Modi will confer the Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 on Civil Services Day on April 21.
- The prestigious awards have been instituted with a view to recognize the innovative and extraordinary work done by the districts and organizations of Central and State Governments.
- This year, ten awards for five identified priority programme will be given, while 6 awards will be given to organisations of Central and State governments and Districts for innovation.
- PM Awards for Excellence in Public Administration was based on the individual profile of the officer, however, now it is based on the flagship programme performance of the individual district.
Another overseas player in Delhi Capitals tests COVID positive
- Another overseas player in Delhi Capital Contingent tested positive of COVID-19 on April 20, 2022.
- Reportedly, the organisers have kept open the option of rescheduling the match, which on April 19 was shifted from Pune to Mumbai.
- Earlier, Delhi Capital all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had tested positive of COVID-19 after which he was admitted to the hospital.
SC orders status quo on the demolition drive in north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
- The Supreme Court on April 20 ordered a status quo on the demolition drive in North Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. The issue was mentioned before the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana by Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave.
- In the petition, Dave stated that an unconstitutional, unauthorized demolition is taking place in Jahangirpuri, where the riots have taken place.
- The Chief Justice of India ordered that the status quo must be maintained and also scheduled a hearing for April 21, 2022.
- The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on April 20 conducted an anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area. Delhi Police personnel have been deployed to maintain the law and order situation.
