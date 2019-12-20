Current Affairs in Short: 20 December 2019

Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra Group Executive Chairman

• Anand Mahindra (64), executive chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra will be the non-executive chairman from April 1, 2020.

• The board of directors approved the change on the recommendations of the company's Governance, Nomination, and Remembrance Committee (GNRC).

• The company's MD Pawan Kumar Goenka will be the MD-CEO from 1 April. His term is till 11 November 2020.





'Turbulence and Triumph: The Modi Years’

• Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu released the book 'Turbulence and Triumph: The Modi Years’ in New Delhi today.

• The book was written by Rahul Agarwal and Bharti S Pradhan.

• He appealed to the people not to indulge in violence but to keep national interest at the center of their actions.





AAP launches 2020 election campaign

• Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched its 2020 election campaign with the slogan - 'Ache beete 5 Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal.

• Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia tweeted, we have launched Aam Aadmi Party’s campaign for 2020.

• Manish Sisodia said that the public will vote for AAP because of their commitments towards good works.





Piyush Chawla becomes most expensive Indian player in IPL 2020

• Piyush Chawla became the most expensive Indian player in IPL 2020 auction as he was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore.

• Chawla, who played all the previous 12 IPL seasons has scored 584 runs in 157 matches and has taken 150 wickets.

• Pat Cummins (₹ 15.5 crores, Kolkata Knight Riders) became the most expensive foreign player in IPL history at the auction.





Rajasthan Govt. starts first Janta Clinic

• Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot launched first Janta Clinic in Jaipur. About 12 places have been finalized in Jaipur for more Janta clinics.

• One month's operation of each Janta Clinic will cost around 6 to 8 lakh rupees per month. Each clinic will have a staff of six people.

• These clinics will not only provide free medicines but also provide free of cost medical tests.