Current Affairs in Short: 20 December 2019
Anand Mahindra (64), executive chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra will be the non-executive chairman from April 1, 2020.
Anand Mahindra to step down as Mahindra Group Executive Chairman
• Anand Mahindra (64), executive chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra will be the non-executive chairman from April 1, 2020.
• The board of directors approved the change on the recommendations of the company's Governance, Nomination, and Remembrance Committee (GNRC).
• The company's MD Pawan Kumar Goenka will be the MD-CEO from 1 April. His term is till 11 November 2020.
'Turbulence and Triumph: The Modi Years’
• Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu released the book 'Turbulence and Triumph: The Modi Years’ in New Delhi today.
• The book was written by Rahul Agarwal and Bharti S Pradhan.
• He appealed to the people not to indulge in violence but to keep national interest at the center of their actions.
AAP launches 2020 election campaign
• Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched its 2020 election campaign with the slogan - 'Ache beete 5 Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal.
• Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia tweeted, we have launched Aam Aadmi Party’s campaign for 2020.
• Manish Sisodia said that the public will vote for AAP because of their commitments towards good works.
Piyush Chawla becomes most expensive Indian player in IPL 2020
• Piyush Chawla became the most expensive Indian player in IPL 2020 auction as he was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore.
• Chawla, who played all the previous 12 IPL seasons has scored 584 runs in 157 matches and has taken 150 wickets.
• Pat Cummins (₹ 15.5 crores, Kolkata Knight Riders) became the most expensive foreign player in IPL history at the auction.
Rajasthan Govt. starts first Janta Clinic
• Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot launched first Janta Clinic in Jaipur. About 12 places have been finalized in Jaipur for more Janta clinics.
• One month's operation of each Janta Clinic will cost around 6 to 8 lakh rupees per month. Each clinic will have a staff of six people.
• These clinics will not only provide free medicines but also provide free of cost medical tests.