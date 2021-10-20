Current Affairs in Short: 20 October 2021

Earth Sciences Minister Dr Jitendra Singh launches Air Quality Early Warning System

•Earth Sciences Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on October 19, 2021, launched Air Quality Early Warning System during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav week.

•The Air Quality Early Warning System has been integrated with the Decision Support System that has been developed by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology. The Air Quality system is expected to become a user-friendly tool for air-quality management in and around Delhi.

•A website has also been set up to deliver quantitative information to determine the level of emissions from Delhi and surround 19 districts towards the air quality index in Delhi. The website will collect information on biomass-burning activities in neighboring states that degrade air quality in Delhi.

Delhi govt launches drive to check PUC certificates of vehicles

•Delhi government on October 20, 2021, launched a drive to check Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates of vehicles arriving at fuel stations across Delhi.

•If we vehicle owner fails to generate a PUC certificate after checking the database, one is issued an e-challan of Rs 10,000.

Indian American scientist Dr Vivek Lall receives Lifetime Achievement Award

•Indian American scientist Dr Vivek Lall on October 18, 2021, was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Ritossa Family Summits in Dubai.

•Dr Vivek Lall has played a key role to enhance India-US defence trade. He was awarded in recognition of his ‘outstanding vision, dedication, and success’.

•The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi along with emerging young business tycoon and a member of the ruling family of UAE Sheikh Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan and daughter of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway princess Martha Louise was present at the event.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches web-based project monitoring portal

•Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 20, 2021, launched Web Based Project Monitoring Portal (WBPMP) for Military Engineer Services (MES) in New Delhi. The portal has been developed by Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-G).

•The WBPMP is the first project to be implemented by the MES that will enable real-time monitoring of projects from their inception to completion. Even users from Armed Forces will be able to gain access to the information of projects.

•MES is also working on the implementation of nine other e-Governance applications in an endeavor to increase productivity, improve efficiency, and build transparency towards infrastructural development for the Army.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Vishram Sadan by Infosys Foundation on October 21

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 21, 2021, will inaugurate an 806-bedded Vishram Sadan constructed by Infosys Foundation at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Jhajjar Campus of AIIMS New Delhi. The cost of construction of Vishram Sadan was about Rs 93 crore.

•Infosys Foundation has constructed Vishram Sadan as a part of corporate social responsibility to offer air-conditioned accommodation to the accompanying attendants of the cancer patients who usually have to stay at hospitals for longer periods of time.