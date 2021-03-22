Current Affairs in Short: 22 March 2021

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu launches book "Bringing Governments and People Closer"

•Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu launched the book "Bringing Governments and People Closer" through virtual mode on March 20, 2021.

•The book is written by Dr. M Ramachandran, IAS (Retd), Chancellor of ICFAI University in Dehradun. The ICFAI Group had facilitated the book launch ceremony and the Indian Vice President was the Chief Guest at the event.

•The Vice President of India during his address praised the author for his commendable work of bringing out such an excellent book. He underlined that the author has rightly portrayed the need to bring governments closer to people and illustrated various ways through which the objective can be accomplished.

•He said that "Bringing the government and people closer is the need of the hour and specified that it is a timely reminder for introspection."

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Delhi visit

•Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat informed on March 22, 2021 that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He added saying that he has isolated himself under the supervision of the doctors and is doing fine.

•Tirath Singh Rawat was scheduled to arrive in Delhi today for a four-day visit, during which he was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other cabinet ministers.

•He had earlier on March 19th met BJP president JP Nadda at his residence in the national capital.

•Rawat had recently triggered a controversy with his remarks on women wearing ripped jeans.

UK PM Boris Johnson likely to visit Chennai during India visit

•British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to visit Chennai during his upcoming India visit in April.

•Johnson is expected to arrive in New Delhi, India on April 26. However, there is no official announcement regarding the date of his visit to India.

•All matters related to the visit including his schedule is still being worked out.

•The British PM, while addressing the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure recently, had praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in areas such as renewable energy in the global fight against climate change.

•If the visit takes place, India will be the first country to be visited by Johnson after Britain's exit from the European Union. This shows India is a high priority for the United Kingdom.

UK PM takes first shot of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

•British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was administered hisfirst dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on March 19, 2021. He informed the same through a tweet, stating that getting the jab is the best thing we can do to get back to the lives we miss so much.

•Johnson, while addressing the media after the vaccination said that he did not feel a thing, " it was very good, very quick."

•German Chancellor Angela Merkel has also said that she will get vaccinated with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

•The development comes after several European countries resumed the rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine after temporarily halting it citing concerns over blood clot formation.

Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics to be held without overseas spectators

•Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be held this year without overseas spectators, confirmed the Organising Committee on March 20, 2021.

•The decision was taken during a meeting involving five stakeholders including the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee.

•The decision was taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The Japanese organising committee said that it will refund overseas spectators who had already purchased tickets.

•The postponed Tokyo Olympics are now scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021.