Current Affairs in Short: 22 September 2021

Serum Institute of India to invest $68 million in UK-based Oxford Biomedica

•Serum Institute of India (SII) will invest $68.24 million (50 million pounds) in Oxford Biomedica in the UK. Biomedica is one of the COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for drug major AstraZeneca.

•The investment by SII will help to fund the development of the group’s 84,000 sq. ft. plant in Oxbox that manufactures COVID-19 vaccine shots.

•Serum Life Sciences Ltd, a unit of India-based SII, will get a 3.9 per cent stake in Oxford Biomedica as part of the deal. Serum Institute of India (SII) and Oxford Biomedica both produce AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Delhi govt launches 10-Hafte-10-Baje-10-Minute campaign to curb dengue

•Delhi government has launched the 10-Hafte-10-Baje-10-Minute campaign on September 22, 2021, to fight against the dengue outbreak in the capital.

•The Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain urged people to devote 10 minutes at 10 pm every Sunday for 10 weeks to clean any stagnant water anywhere in their houses to avoid the breeding of mosquitoes.

•Delhi has so far reported 87 cases of dengue in September 2021 compared to 188 cases of dengue in September 2020.

•Jain further noted that a challan will be issued if larvae are found at any premises of government offices in Delhi while checking for mosquito breeding.

PM Modi’s flight to US will fly over Pakistan airspace to avoid Afghanistan

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s non-stop flight to the US on September 22, 2021, will fly over Pakistan’s airspace to avoid Afghanistan. PM Modi has left on a 3-day visit to the US to address the UN General Assembly, attend the Quad Summit, and hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

•PM Modi during his trip to the US is being accompanied by a high-level delegation including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and top government officials.

•Islamabad has given permission to India to use the airspace of Pakistan. In the past, Pakistan had denied the permission of President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi to use Pakistan’s airspace thrice to travel to foreign countries in 2019 after India abrogated Article 370 from Jammu & Kashmir.

•For the first time Air India One (AI1), India’s VVIP Boeing aircraft has been deployed for US long haul direct flight. The new Boeing B-777 aircraft Extra Range (ER300) aircraft has been recently modified for VVIP flyers.

•The VVIP while avoiding the Afghanistan airspace will take 15 hours of non-stop flight directly to the US. Afghanistan has closed its airspace for any commercial use amid the Taliban takeover.

Facebook India appoints former IAS officer Rajiv Aggarwal as Director of Public Policy

•Facebook India appointed former IAS officer Rajiv Aggarwal as its Director of Public Policy on September 20, 2021. The appointment of Aggarwal as Director of Public Policy will aid in defining and leading policy development initiatives for Facebook in India.

•Aggarwal has been appointed to cover a major agenda focusing on data protection, user safety, inclusion, privacy, and internet governance. Aggarwal will report directly to Ajit Mohan who is the Vice President and Managing Director of Facebook India.

•Former India Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rajiv Aggarwal was previously working with Uber as the Head of Public Policy for India and South Asia. Prior to that, in his career of 26 years as an IAS officer, he worked as a District Magistrate across several districts in Uttar Pradesh.

•Aggarwal kickstarted India’s first-ever national policy on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) as a Joint Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (M/o Commerce).

SC allows audit of Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust

•The Supreme Court on September 22, 2021, rejected an application filed by Shree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust to exempt it from the audit of 25 years of Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust in Thiruvananthapuram as ordered by the SC in 2020.

•A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit while allowing the audit of the Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust said it should be completed within three months. The SC added that the 2020 order was not limited to the temple but also applies to the Trust.

•The Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust was created by the erstwhile Travancore Royal Family which looks after the affairs of the Padmanabha Swamy Temple, the richest temple in the world.

•The SC in 2020 ordered that the income and expenditure of the past 25 years of both Padmanabha Swamy Temple and Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust must be audited by a trustworthy Chartered Accountancy firm.