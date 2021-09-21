Current Affairs in Short: 21 September 2021

PM Modi, US President Joe Biden to hold bilateral meeting on September 24

•Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will be holding a bilateral meeting on September 24, 2021, confirmed the White House. PM Modi will visit the US this week and participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders Summit and UN General Debate.

•US President Joe Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders Summit at the White House with India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

•The first in-person Quad Leaders Summit will focus on deepening ties and advancing practical cooperation in areas such as combating COVID-19, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, addressing the climate crisis, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.

•The leaders during the Quad Summit will review the Quad vaccine initiative that was announced in March 2021. The leaders will also deliberate on global issues such as connectivity and infrastructure, critical and emerging technologies, maritime security, cyber security, climate change, humanitarian assistance, and education. Afghanistan will be the key agenda of the summit.

New Zealand women’s cricket team receives bomb threat in Leicester

•New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on September 21, 2021, confirmed that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) received a threatening email relating to NZC. Though it did not specifically refer to New Zealand women’s cricket team.

•The WHITE FERNS have now arrived in Leicester and their security has been increased as a precaution. Reports about the cancellation of their training are false, the NZC stated.

•The third ODI of the series between New Zealand and England will go ahead as scheduled as the NZC has deemed the security threat as not credible.

•Earlier, the WHITE FERNS were put under lockdown after a bomb scare at the hotel and the plane of the team surfaced. The police and counter-terrorism agencies had to be called in.

Moradabad administration releases Gambusia fish in ponds to curb dengue

•The district administration on September 21, 2021, started releasing Gambusia fish in three ponds in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh to curb the spread of dengue and malaria cases.

•As per the Fisheries department, the Gambusia fishes are expected to aid in the reduction of mosquito larvae that spread dengue and malaria. The Department was directed by District Magistrate to procure 10,000 to 20,000 fishes and release them into at least 20 ponds across Moradabad.

•Uttar Pradesh has been reporting an increase in dengue and malaria cases across various districts. The state health department has been carrying out door-to-door surveys and issuing notices to the houses where mosquito larvae have been found.

Air Canada resumes flights to India after four-months suspension

•Canada’s largest airline Air Canada has resumed operations to India after a 4-month long suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline confirmed the development in a response to a passenger’s query on Twitter.

•Air Canada will resume operations to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement that India has signed with Canada and other 27 countries.

•People must carry an RT-PCR test or Rapid PCR test that has been taken not more than 18 hours before departure to Canada (Toronto). Any other test from any clinic within India will not be accepted.

•Air Canada had suspended operations to India in April 2021 due to the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya releases FSSAI’s 3rd State Food Safety Index

•Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on September 20, 2021, released the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) 3rd State Food Safety Index to measure the performance of states across 5 parameters of food safety.

•9 leading states and Union Territories (UTs) were felicitated based on the ranking for the year 2020-2021 for their work towards ensuring food safety for citizens.

•In 2021, FSSAI’s 3rd State Food Safety Index showcased Gujarat as a top-ranking state, followed by Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Meghalaya, and Manipur. Among UTs, Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and New Delhi were among the top ranks.

•During the event, Mandaviya also flagged off 19 Mobile Food Testing Vans Food Safety on Wheels to boost the food safety ecosystem across India. The total number of Mobile Food Testing Vans in India is now 109.