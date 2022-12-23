Current Affairs in Short: 23 December 2022
The government has approved a booster dose of Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccination. According to Health Ministry officials, the nasal vaccination has been approved for anyone over the age of 18.
Current Affairs In Short
Uttar Pradesh Government approved warehousing and logistic policy 2022
- In light of the world economy's growth of new technologies, the Uttar Pradesh government has adopted the Uttar Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Policy-2022.
- The policy will assist the state in reaching a one-trillion-dollar economy.
- The decision was made during a cabinet meeting on December 22, 2022.
- According to a government spokeswoman, this programme was created to strengthen the state's logistics ecosystem in order to establish an international-level business climate.
Antim Panghal: Indian female wrestler nominated for United World Wrestling Rising Star of Year award
- Antim Panghal, an Indian female wrestler, has been nominated for the United World Wrestling Rising Star of the Year award.
- Nonoka Ozaki of Japan, Amit Elor of the United States, Emma Malmgren of Sweden, and Andreea Ana of Romania are among the five women nominated for the prize, in addition to Panghal.
Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan appointed as next ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia
- Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, an Indian Foreign Service official from the 1997 batch who is currently the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Lebanon, has been selected as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
- He will take over for Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, an IFS officer from the 1989 cohort.
- Dr. Khan is anticipated to begin work on the task soon.
Centre approves Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine for booster dose
- The government has approved a booster dose of Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccination.
- According to Health Ministry officials, the nasal vaccination has been approved for anyone over the age of 18.
- The vaccine will be accessible at private hospitals for a booster dosage in the initial phase, according to the company, and will be available on the Co-WIN platform.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.