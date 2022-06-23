Current Affairs in Short: 23 June 2022
Twitter is testing a new feature that will let people go over the 280-character limit in a single piece of content.
Current Affairs in Short: 23 June 2022
India heading towards non-fossil fuel energy target: TS Tirumurti
- India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti stated recently that India is moving towards the target of non-fossil energy capacity of 500 GW, which was announced by PM Narendra Modi at COP26 Glasgow, Scotland.
- This comes as Tirumurti co-hosted a virtual event with Olof Skoog, Head of the EU Delegation to the UN
United Nations. The Theme of the event was "2022-A Critical Year for Solar Energy".
- Tirumurti highlighted during the event that India has a clear vision that sustainable growth is possible only through sustainable energy sources.
BrahMos Deputy CEO awarded disaster management award
- BrahMos Aerospace Deputy CEO Sanjeev Joshi was awarded the World Disaster Management Congress for Disaster Risk Reduction during the COVID-19 pandemic from 2020 to 2021. The award ceremony was held in the national capital on June 22, 2022. The award was presented by Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy.
- The award aims to recognize and honour those engaged in the entire Disaster Management during the Covid crisis.
- India is a signatory to the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction that was adopted during the Third UN World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in March 2015 to work to make all stakeholders disaster resilient.
Savita Punia named captain of Indian women's hockey team for Commonwealth Games 2022
- Hockey India has named an 18-member Indian Women's Hockey Team for Commonwealth Games 2022, which is scheduled to begin on July 28 in Birmingham, England.
- India is placed in pool A alongside Canada, England, Wales and Ghana and their first match will be on 29th July against Ghana.
- Savita Punia has been named the captain of the Indian squad, while Deep Grace Ekka has been named the vice-captain.
- The Indian squad includes Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete, Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi and Sangita Kumari.
Myanmar ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi moved to solitary confinement
- Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved to solitary confinement. This was confirmed by Major General Zaw Min Tun in a statement.
- Myanmar's military had overthrown the Myanmar government in February 2021 and declared a year-long state of emergency hours before the newly-elected Parliament was scheduled to convene.
- Suu Kyi has been kept under house arrest at an undisclosed location in the purpose-built capital Naypyidaw.
Twitter is testing 2,500 character limit for a post
- Twitter is testing a new feature that will let people go over the 280-character limit in a single piece of content.
- Twitter will come up with a new feature called "Notes" that will allow users to share essay-like write-ups as a link, both on and off the social media platform.
- With the update, the users will be able to include a text up to 2,500 words as well as photos, videos and GIFs in posts.
READ ALSO: Current Affairs in Short: 22 June 2022
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.