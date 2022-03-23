Current Affairs in Short: 23 March 2022
The Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. Randeep Guleria’s tenure has been extended for three months or till the new director is appointed.
Current Affairs in Short
AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria’s tenure extended by three months
- The Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. Randeep Guleria’s tenure has been extended for three months or till the new director is appointed.
- As per an internal AIIMS memorandum, Guleria will complete his tenure on March 24, 2022, and the President of AIIMS has extended his tenure by three months with effect from March 25, 2022.
- He took over as AIIMS director in 2017 and has been at the helm of the medical institute through the COVID-19 pandemic.
- A search and selection committee has been currently looking at the applications for the new Director of AIIMS.
India’s first Mobile Biosafety-03 lab
- The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on March 23, 2022, inspected India’s first Mobile Biosafety-03 lab.
- The one-of-a-kind lab is manufactured by the Indian Council of Medical Research in the National Capital Delhi.
- The Mobile Biosafety-03 Lab, as per a tweet by Mandaviya, is capable of testing viral infections. It will help in preventing viral infections in the future.
- During the inspection of the Mobile Biodafety-03 lab, the Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar was also present along with the Union Health Minister.
India-Uzbekistan biennial military training exercise
- An Indian Army contingent has reached Uzbekistan to participate in the 3rd Edition of India-Uzbekistan military training exercise ‘Dustlik’. It is being held from March 22 to 31, 2022.
- As per the statement by the Defence Ministry, the Indian contingent comprises a platoon strength of the Grenadiers regiment.
- The last edition of ‘Dustlik’, which means friendship in Uzbek, was held in Ranikhet (Uttarakhand) in March 2202.
- The training schedule of military exercises between India and Uzbekistan will focus primarily on sharing the tactical level drills and the learning of best practices from each other.
Government revokes Disaster Management Act provisions after the period of 2 years
- The Government of India after 2 years revoked the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for the COVID containment measures. The order was issued by the Home Ministry.
- The order copy reads that after taking into consideration the overall improvement in the COVID situation, NDMA has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act.
- However, the advisories on COVID containment measures, including the use of face masks and hand hygiene will continue to guide the overall response to the pandemic.
- The Central Government with the State Governments took various proactive measures to deal with the global crisis of the COVID pandemic.
Taliban orders closure of girls secondary schools just hours after reopening
- Taliban in Afghanistan ordered the closure of girls' secondary schools just hours after they reopened.
- Crestfallen students who were back at school for the first time since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021 tearfully packed up their belongings.
- UN envoy Deborah Lyons called reports of the closure disturbing. When the Taliban took over Afghanistan, schools were closed because of the pandemic, however, only boys and girls were allowed to resume the classes two months later
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.