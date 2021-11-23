Morning Current Affairs: 23 November 2021

Delhi Air Pollution Update

The Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 315 in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR). Strong winds are expected to improve the situation marginally. The overall Air Quality Index, however, showed slight improvement in comparison to 352. PM 10 levels were recorded at 249 in the 'moderate' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 139 in the 'very poor' category.

Pakistan to allow India’s humanitarian assistance package for Afghanistan to pass through

Pakistan has decided to allow the 50,000 MT of wheat offered by India to Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance to go through Pakistan. This will be allowed as soon as modalities are finalized with the Indian side, informed Pakistan Prime Minister’s office.

Pakistani PM Imran Khan also announced that the nation will facilitate return of Afghan patients who had gone to India for treatment and are stuck there.

US- India Trade policy Forum relaunched

The US-India Trade Policy Forum was relaunched after four years on November 23, 2021 in the presence of US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai and Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal. Tai is in New Delhi for two days, November 22- 23 to hold a discussion over trade ties between the two countries.

Both Ambassador Tai & Goyal welcomed the re-launch of the trade policy forum after 4 yrs and agreed that revitalized TPF will contribute to deepening bilateral trade relations by establishing regular contact aimed at resolving trade obstacles.

Bihar people to take oath not to consume liquor on November 26th: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on November 22, 2021 announced that people of Bihar including government employees would take a pledge on November 26 that they would not consume liquor. The CM said that the liquor ban will be strictly implemented in the state. The directions have also been issued not to spare violators.

IMD issues yellow alert for Tamil Nadu

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu for November 23 and 24 and orange alert for November 25 and 26. A cyclonic circulation has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels and is likely to move west-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the next 4-5 days.

All-party meet on November 28th

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend an all-party meeting called on November 28, 2021, ahead of the winter session of the Parliament. The winter session of the parliament will start from November 29.