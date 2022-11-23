Current Affairs in Short: 23 November 2022
PhonePe, Google Pay other UPI payment apps may impose transaction limit
- UPI payment apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm and others may soon impose a limit on the transactions.
- As per the reports, soon the users may not be able to make unlimited payments via UPI Payment apps.
- The National Payments Corporation of India, which operates the UPI digital pipeline, is in discussion with the Reserve Bank of India about implementing its proposed December 31 deadline for limiting player volume to 30 percent.
- However, the National Payments Corporation of India is expected to take a decision on UPI market cap implementation by the end of November 2022.
Indian Film Festival in South Korea
- The 10th Indian Film Festival was held from November 18-20, 2022, in Busan, South Korea. The festival screened selected award-winning, critically acclaimed Hindi and popular regional films with Korean subtitles.
- The festival was organized by the swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Embassy of India Seoul in association with Busan Cinema Center, the India Center at Busan University of Foreign Studies, and Hannarae Foundation for Culture, Hongbeop Temple, Busan.
- The festival began with an opening ceremony on November 18, 2022. The Hindi movie Padmavat was the first to be screened. A total of six films were screened over the period of 6 days.
- The film festival is a part of the ongoing flagship cultural programme of the Embassy of India, Seoul ‘SARANG- The Festival of India in the Republic of Korea’ and also celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence.
Oxford Dictionary’s Word of the Year to be chosen by People
- For the first time, people from across the world will vote to choose the Oxford Word of the Year 2022. The announcement was made by Oxford Languages.
- A team of expert lexicographers has narrowed down a list of worthy contestants to a final choice of three words- metaverse, #IStandWith, and goblin mode.
- The voting started on November 21 and it will close on December 2, 2022. In 2021, ‘Vax’ was adjudged Word of the Year.
- As per the Oxford languages, 2022 has been a year defined by opening back up. However, although we have finally been able to physically reunite and come together again, our world somehow feels more divided than ever.
Pre-Launch celebration of International Year of Millets
- A pre-launch celebration of the International Year of Millets will be held on November 24, 2022, in New Delhi.
- External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will attend the event. The heads of missions will also take part in the pre-launch celebration.
- The year 2023 will be celebrated as the International Year of Millets. The aim is to increase the awareness of millet’s health benefits among the public.
- Millets are being increasingly recognized as climate-smart crops consumed in the Indian continent for ages.
