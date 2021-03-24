Current Affairs in Short: 24 March 2021

Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19

•Aamir Khan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is currently at home in self-quarantine. The news was confirmed by the 56-year-old's spokesperson.

•The spokesperson requested all those who came in contact with the actor in the recent past to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. The actor was working on his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha.

•Few other actors including Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan had also tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. The news comes as new COVID caseload is on a surge in India with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of new infections.

Parliament's Budget Session likely to be cut short amid Assembly polls

•Parliament's budget session is likely to be cut short with the upcoming assembly polls in four states and one union territory. The session, which was earlier supposed to conclude on April 8th, could be adjourned sine die before time on March 25th, as per sources.

•Several members of the parliament on the behest of their parties had earlier approached the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, requesting them to curtail the session citing elections as the reason.

•The State Assembly Elections will be held in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry from March 27 to April 29. The results will be declared on May 2nd.

ICG Ship Vajra Commissioned

•Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Ship 'Vajra' was commissioned on March 24, 2021 at Chennai by General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff. India Coast Guard DG K Natarajan and IG S Paramesh COMCG (East) were also present on the occasion.

•The vessel was indigenously designed and built by Larsen and Toubro Shipbuilding Ltd in Chennai. It is the sixth in series of seven Offshore Patrol Vessels and will enhance coastal security.

•The Offshore Patrol Vessel is fitted with highly sophisticated navigation and communication systems. It has a 30mm gun as the main armament and is also equipped with 2 FCS controlled 12.7 mm SRCG (Stabilised Remote Controlled Gun) for enhanced fighting efficiency.

•It also includes some hi-tech features such as a high-power external fighting System, an integrated bridge system, bow thruster and an automated power management system.

•It is built to carry one twin-engine helicopter with night flying capabilities and also four high-speed boats, two rigid hull inflatable boats to take up search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrolling.

No postal Ballot facility for overseas electors in upcoming state assembly elections

•The centre has said that it will not be possible to extend postal ballot facilities to overseas electors in the upcoming assembly elections. This was stated by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

•The Minister said that the matter is still under discussion with the External Affairs Ministry to iron out the logistical challenges involved in the implementation of the proposal.

•The Election Commission had earlier taken up the proposal to amend the Conduct of Election Rules to provide an Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System for overseas electors.

Celebration of Holi, Shab-e-Baraat, Navaratri & other festivals banned at public places in Delhi

•The Delhi administration has banned all public celebration of upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Baraat and Navaratri in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the capital.

•The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has directed all District Magistrates, Police, law enforcement authorities to ensure that no public celebrations and gatherings, congregations take place in public places, markets or religious places during the upcoming festivals.

•The Delhi Disaster Management Authority observed during its meeting on March 23rd that there has been a persistent rise in COVID- 19 cases in Delhi during the last fortnight. Delhi reported 1101 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

•To control the spread of the infection, the Delhi government has ordered random RT-PCR testing of passengers coming from other states where COVID-19 cases are increasing. The random testing will be conducted at the airport, railway stations and inter-state bus terminals.