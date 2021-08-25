Current Affairs in Short: 25 August 2021

SUJALAM: Jal Shakti Ministry launches 100 days campaign as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

•Jal Shakti Ministry on August 25, 2021, announced the launch of SUJALAM, a 100-days campaign as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

•The campaign aims at creating as many ODF Plus villages as possible by undertaking wastewater management at the village level.

•The campaign aims at accelerating initiatives under the Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin phase-2 through increased awareness around ODF Plus village activities and community participation.

•The campaign focuses to ensure all emerging households in a village can access toilet facilities.

•Along with assistance with wastewater management, ten lakh soak-pits will be set up over the 100-days of the campaign.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate likely to visit India in September

•US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry is likely to visit India in September 2021 to strengthen the India-US partnership on Clean Energy. The development came in after a telephonic call between the Union Environment Minister and US Envoy for Climate.

•Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on August 24, 2021, during a telephonic conversation with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry deliberated on Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) Track under India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership.

•US Envoy Kerry said that the launch of CAFMD as a part of the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership is to enhance climate actions in the current decade to meet the Paris Agreement goals.

•The Environment Minister stated India is committed to working with the US on Clean Energy.

COVID-19: All states to get additional 2 crores vaccine doses in August, says Union Health Minister

•Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on August 25, 2021, announced that all states in India will be given additional 2 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses in August 2021.

•Mandaviya also asked all states to vaccinate all school teachers on priority before Teachers’ Day which is celebrated every year on September 5.

•Over 58.07 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given to States and Union Territories so far, as per the Health Ministry.

•The cumulative vaccination coverage of India crossed the 59-crore landmark on August 24, 2021, since the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. Over 61 lakh vaccines doses have been administered in the past 24-hours.

•The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India was reported 3,25,12,366 of which 3,17,54,281 are recoveries, 3,22,327 are active cases and 4,35,758 deaths so far. India's COVID-19 recovery rate is currently at 97.67%.

Ladakh gets first MRI machine at Leh’s SNM Hospital

•For the first time, the MRI center of the SNM Hospital in Leh, Ladakh got a 1.5 Tesla Magnetic Response Imaging (MRI) machine. This is the first MRI machine to be installed in Ladakh.

•Tashi Gyaltsen, the Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) inaugurated the facility.

•The MRI machine in Ladakh has been installed as part of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the LAHDC and the Airport Authority of India that was signed in September 2019.

India-Kazakhstan Joint Training Exercise ‘KAZIND-21’ to begin on August 30

•The 5th edition of India-Kazakhstan Joint Training Exercise ‘KAZIND-21’ will be held at Training Node, Aisha Bibi, Kazakhstan from August 30 to September 11, 2021. The joint exercise is intended to strengthen the bilateral relations between India and Kazakhstan.

•A battalion of the Bihar Regiment comprising 90 personnel led by a Contingent Commander will represent the Indian Army and a company group will represent the Kazakhstan Army during the exercise.

•The exercise will aid the Indian Army and Kazakhstan Army forces to train for counter-insurgency or counter-terrorism operations in the mountains or rural scenarios under UN mandate.

•The exercise will include planning and execution of the operation in the counter-terrorism environment at the sub-unit level and sharing expertise in combat shooting, arms, and professional exchange of experiences in counter-insurgency or counter-terrorism operations.

•The exercise will be concluded with a 48-hour long validation exercise which will include neutralization of terrorists in a semi-rural hideout scenario.