Current Affairs in Short: 25 January 2021

World Test Championship final postponed

•The final of the first inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) has been postponed and it will now be played from June 18-22 with June 23 acting as a reserve day.

•The decider was originally scheduled to be held from June 10-14 at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

•However, the date has been postponed in the wake of the proximity between the WTC final and the final of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

•The dates are yet to be officially announced though.

AMPHEX – 21: Indian Navy conducts Joint Exercise with Indian Army, Air Force

•A large-scale tri-service joint amphibious exercise AMPHEX – 21 was conducted in Andaman & Nicobar islands from January 21-25, 2021.

•The exercise tri-service involved the participation of Indian Naval ships, Indian Army troops and different types of aircraft from the Air force.

•The exercise aimed enhance operational synergy and the joint warfighting capabilities of the three services and to validate India’s capabilities to safeguard the territorial integrity of its island territories.

President approves conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards to 40 persons

•President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards - 2020 on 40 persons.

•The awards include Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak to eight persons, Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak to one person and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 31 persons.

•One Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak award was conferred posthumously to Muhammed Muhsin from Kerala.

•Jeevan Raksha Padak awards are confered to honour people who have displayed the meritorious act of human nature by saving the life of another person.

UAE cabinet gives go-ahead to establish embassy in Tel Aviv

•The United Arab Emirates cabinet has approved the setting up of an embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel. Israel also officially opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi on January 24, 2021 with the arrival of the country's envoy there.

•The nation had earlier agreed to normalise relations with Israel in August, stirring strong reactions from the Palestinians who fear that this will weaken a long-standing pan-Arab position calling for Israel to withdraw from territories it occupies illegally and acceptance of Palestinian statehood in return for normalisation of ties with the Arab countries.

•Israel’s government regards Jerusalem as its capital but it is not recognised by most of the international community. Most countries with diplomatic relations with Israel have their embassies in Tel Aviv.

•Jerusalem is claimed by Palestine as a part of its territory and East Jerusalem is seen as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

Centre issues guidelines for Kumbh Mela

•The Centre has issued guidelines for Kumbh Mela, which will be held at Haridwar in Uttarakhand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

•All devotees willing to attend the mela will be required to register with the Uttarakhand government.

•They will also have to get a compulsory medical certificate from Community Health Centre or district hospital or medical college in their state.

•The Kumbh Mela will be a 48-day-long event, its duration has been reduced from the usual three and a half months due to the pandemic.