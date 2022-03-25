Current Affairs in Short: 25 March 2022
No-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to be taken up on March 28
- A crucial session of the Pakistan National Assembly in which a non-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan was to be moved by the Opposition has been adjourned till March 28 without tabling of the resolution.
- As per the Parliamentary tradition of Pakistan, only the recitation of the Holy Quran is offered and the speeches to honor the deceased are held on the first session.
- The resolution was not taken up on March 25 because of a recent demise of a Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Khayal Zaman. The session was adjourned till 4 PM on March 28 by Speaker.
- It must be noted that acting on the mutual agenda to out PM Imran Khan, the Opposition parties had submitted the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly on March 8.
President Ram Nath Kovind awards President’s Color to INS Valsura
- President of India Ram Nath Kovind has awarded the prestigious Presidents’ Color to the Indian Naval ship INS Valsura in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
- The President’s Color is bestowed on a military unit in the recognition of an exceptional service rendered to the nation, both in war and in peace.
- While speaking on the occasion, President said that as a Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, it was a moment of immense satisfaction and pride for him.
- In order to mark the occasion, a ceremonial parade was held and a 150-men guard of honour was also presented to the President.
Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan sign agreement for a hassle-free transportation
- The Government of Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan have signed a Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreements (CRCTA) to cover both contract carriage and stage carriage. The validity of it is coming to an end soon.
- As per the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, on the initiative of Member Secretary, NCRPB, and with the consent of NCR participating states, NCPRB has been simultaneously working on having the revised agreement.
- One of the Policy proposals of the Regional Plan-2021 for the National Capital Region is the unrestricted movement of the taxis, buses, and auto-rickshaws within the NCR.
- The agreement provides for the countersigning of permits/licenses for motor cabs/taxis/Auto Rickshaw registered in NCR for seamless movement.
NSA Ajit Doval holds talks with the Foreign Minister of China
- The National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held talks with the Foreign Minister of China wang Yi on March 25, 2022.
- The two sides discussed the need to take forward an early and complete disengagement in the remaining areas in Eastern Ladakh.
- Reportedly, the two sides agreed that the continuation of the present situation between China and India is not in mutual interest and the restoration of peace is required.
- Both sides also stressed the need to continue positive interactions at the diplomatic and military level for the restoration of peace which is required for normalization.
