Current Affairs in Short: 25 September 2020

India successfully test-fires Indigenously developed Prithvi-II missile

• India successfully test-fired its indigenously developed nuclear-capable surface-to-surface Prithvi-II missile on September 23, 2020.

• The state-of-the-art missile was test-fired from Chandipur's Integrated Test Range (ITR). The trial met all the required parameters. The trial was carried out from a mobile launcher from launch complex-3 of the ITR.

• The missile is reported to have a strike range of 350 km. It is capable of carrying warheads weighing upto 500 to 1,000 kg and is powered by liquid propulsion twin engines.

• The last night time testfire of Prithvi-II was conducted successfully from the ITR was on November 20, 2019.

G4 countries call for urgent reforms in UN Security Council

• The G4 countries - India, Japan, Brazil and Germany during a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the G4 nations on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly highlighted the need for urgent reforms in the United Nations and its main decision-making body UNSC to better reflect contemporary realities. India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had attended the meeting.

• During the meeting, the G4 Ministers issued a joint statement, which read that only reforms in the UN Security Council can save it from becoming obsolete. They stated that a broader membership of the Security Council will allow it to preserve its credibility and create the political backing needed for the peaceful resolution of today’s international crises.

• The Ministers further reiterated their support for each other’s candidatures as aspiring new permanent members in a reformed Security Council. They also expressed their determination to call for concrete outcomes during the current 75th session of the General Assembly.

China non-committal on UNSC reforms sought by G-4 countries

• China once remained non-committal on India’s permanent membership in the UN Security Council and the reforms sought by the G-4 countries.

• The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson at a press briefing in Beijing stated that there is enormous division and lack of a widespread consensus on the arrangement for reforms at UNSC.

• He, however, stated that China is willing to work with other UN members to seek a package solution that will accommodate all parties' interests and concerns through dialogue and negotiation.

• Except for China, all other four permanent members of UN Security Council support India's candidature for a permanent seat at the UNSC.

National Medical Commission comes into existence

• The National Medical Commission (NMC) has come into existence in place of the Medical Council of India (MCI) as the country's apex regulator of medical education and profession.

• With the NMC coming into being, the Board of Governors (BoG) that had the MCI on September 26th, 2018, to perform its functions, has been dissolved. The nearly 64-year-old Indian Medical Council Act has also been abolished.

• The NMC Act, which seeks to bring in mega reforms in the medical education sector, received the Presidential assent on August 8, 2019.

• The National Medical Commission comprises a chairman, 10 ex-officio members and 22 part-time members.

• Dr Suresh Chandra Sharma, former head of AIIMS ENT department, Delhi, has been appointed as chairman of the NMC for three years.

Saubhagya scheme completes three years since inception

• The Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana -“Saubhagya” completed three years since its inception on September 25, 2020.

• The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25, 2017 to achieve universal household electrification by providing last-mile connectivity and electricity connections to all households in rural as well as urban areas.

• The scheme was launched with an outlay of 16,320 crore rupees, out of which the outlay for the rural households is over Rs 14000 crore and the outlay for urban households is 2,295 crore.

• Till now, over 2 crore and 62 lakh households have been provided electricity connection under the Saubhagya scheme.