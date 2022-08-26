Current Affairs in Short: 26 August 2022 (IMF Executive Director, National Awards to Teachers, Dalai Lama)
President Draupadi Murmu to confer National Awards to Teachers on September 5
- The President of India Draupadi Murmu will confer the National Awards to Teachers 2022 to 46 selected awardees on September 5, 2022.
- The Department of School, Education, and Literacy, Ministry of Education will be organizing a National Level Function on Teachers Day every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers of India.
- The selection of the awardees has been done through the rigorous transparent and online three-stage selection process.
- The purpose of the awards is to celebrate the unique contribution of the teachers in the country and to honour them.
Government appoints Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramaniam as Executive Director (India) at IMF
- The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has given its approval to the appointment of former Chief Economic Advisor Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramaniam to the post of Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund.
- Krishnamurthy Subramaniam has been appointed to this position for the period of three years starting from November 1, 2022.
- Subramaniam will succeed the eminent economist Surjit Bhalla who was appointed as the Executive Director for India on the board of the IMF in 2019.
- Krishnamurthy Subramaniam had served as the 17th Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India.
Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama arrives in New Delhi
- Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama arrived in Delhi on August 26, 2022, after a gap of three years.
- His visit to India has come after a month-long sojourn in Ladakh. Earlier, Dalai Lama had said that Tibetans are seeking genuine autonomy rather than the complete Independence.
- The Dalai Lama, one of the most admired spiritual leaders, is an icon who advocates democracy and freedom not only for his country but also for the world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be on a 2-day visit to Gujarat from August 27
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat on August 27 and 28, 2022.
- During his visit, Prime Minister will inaugurate several projects at Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Kutch.
- On the first day of his visit, Prime Minister will also participate in the Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and address the weavers on the occasion.
- PM Modi will address a gathering at the Kutch University ground in Bhuj. He will also preside over a function at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.
