Current Affairs in Short: 26 May 2021

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates drive-in COVID19 vaccination centre in Delhi

•Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a drive-in COVID19 vaccination centre in the national capital on May 26, 2021.

•The drive-in vaccination centre has been set up by the Delhi government in partnership with Akash Healthcare Super Hospital.

•The centre will be administering 40-50 doses of the vaccine for the initial few days and it will later be increased to 300.

AAP launches 'Doctor Helpline' for information on COVID, Black Fungus in Punjab

•The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a 'Doctor Helpline' campaign on May 25, 2021 to deal with COVID-19 and Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) infections in Punjab.

•Under this campaign, the party has launched a helpline number -782-727-5743 through which one can get information about prevention and treatment of COVID-19 infection.

•The campaign was launched by AAP Youth Wing president Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and state president of the AAP's medical wing Dr Ravjot along with vice-president Dr Charanjit Singh Channi during a press conference at the party headquarters by the party's Medical Wing.

Vaccines effective in combating mutated COVID-19 variants

•A new study has emphasised that vaccines have been found to be effective against Covid-19 virus mutations and protects against severe illness.

•This came after several concerns were raised on the efficacy of vaccination against the mutated variants of COVID after several Covid-19 infections were reported after partial or full vaccinations.

•The study noted that infections occurring two weeks after the full vaccination have been referred to as 'Break Through Infections'.

•The findings of the research stated that the vaccines have been found to be effective in combating mutated variants and also protect against severe illness or hospitalization or death.

•The study was conducted by Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals on 69 symptomatic health care workers of the hospital, who had tested positive for Covid-19 after being vaccinated with Covishield vaccine.

India to deploy new Israeli Heron drones in Ladakh, LAC sector

•The Indian Armed forces will shortly deploy advanced Heron drones that it will receive from Israel, to keep an eye on activities by China in the Ladakh sector.

•The move is expected to provide a major boost to India's surveillance capabilities in Eastern Ladakh and other areas along the Line of Actual Control with China.

•The procurement of the heron drones had gotten delayed due to the ongoing global pandemic. However, the Indian forces are now going to get four Israeli drones soon and they will be deployed immediately.

•The drones are more advanced than the Heron drones that the army already has in its existing inventory. Their anti-jamming capability is much better than their previous versions.

Microsoft, Italian defence group team up to digitalise Italy's public systems

•US tech giant Microsoft and Italian defence group Leonardo have teamed up to boost digital transformation of Italy's public administration and critical national infrastructures.

•The project will mainly focus on the protection of data and the use of advanced cloud technologies and solutions.

•While Leonardo will act as a system integrator and cyber-security services provider to digitalise the data centres of the public administration, Microsoft will offer advanced technologies and services for productivity, security, cloud and process automation.

•The announcement comes as the Italian government prepares to develop a national cloud hub for public administration's data. The project will be financed with a portion of the European funds earmarked to help the country’s economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.