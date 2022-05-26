Current Affairs in Short: 26 May 2022
The Finance Minister of Uttar Pradesh Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled Yogi Adityanath’s second term government’s maiden budget of over Rs. 6.15 lakh crores in the state assembly.
Current Affairs in Short
Surface to air missile system successfully tested by the Indian Navy
- The Indian Navy successfully tested its ship based Surface to air missile system by taking down a low flying target.
- The video of the missile test was also shared by the Indian Navy on Twitter. The test was carried out from a stealth frigate deployed on the western seaboard by the force.
- In a tweet, the Indian Navy mentioned that the navy’s guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate had successfully engaged a low flying target with its SAM system.
- The recent test of surface to missile system has also reaffirmed the formula of the Indian Navy- HIT FIRTST! HIT Hard!.
UP Finance Minister presents State Budget or FY23
- The Finance Minister of Uttar Pradesh Suresh Kumar Khanna tabled Yogi Adityanath’s second term government’s maiden budget of over Rs. 6.15 lakh crores in the state assembly.
- The Rs. 6,15,518 crore budget for the financial year 2022-23 has a provision of Rs. 39, 181.10 crores for the new scheme.
- Yogi Adityanath Government had presented a Rs. 5,50,270.78 crores budget for the financial year 2021-22.
- The State Finance Minister said that the economy of the state is improving rapidly and that the government will be able to take the state’s economy to USD 1 trillion.
Germany recognises COVAXIN for travel from June 1
- The German Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Walter J Lindner has announced that the Government of the European nation will start recognising Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN for travel purpose there from June 1.
- In a tweet, the Ambassador said that he is happy to announce that German government has just decided to recognise WHO-listed COVAXIN for the travels to Germany from June 1.
- In November 2021, the World Health Organisation had recommended the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for COVAXIN.
- Several other countries including Japan, Australia and Canada have also allowed passengers vaccinated with COVAXIN into those countries.
Delhi government-controlled sports facilities to stay open till 10 pm
- The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal has announced that all the Delhi government-controlled sports facilities will stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm.
- The Chief Minister said that sportspersons are facing problems due to the closure of sports facilities at 6 PM, so the government has directed to keep them open till 10 PM.
- Reportedly, over the past few months, athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run Thyagraj Stadium have been complaining about being forced to wrap training earlier than usual, 7 PM.
- The reason given by the athletes was that Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue) Sanjeev Khirwar walks his dog at the facility for about half an hour.
Punjab, UK agree to tie up in IT, education and agriculture
- Punjab and the United Kingdom have agreed to collaborate in the areas of agriculture, food processing, information technology, sports, higher education, biomass and public transport.
- The decision was taken during the meeting of the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann with British High Commissioner Alex Ellis.
- During the meeting, it was agreed that there is a huge potential for collaboration between the UK and Punjab in these sectors.
- The Chief Minister assured that the State government will ensure that the investors will get a smooth and hassle-free mechanism in the state.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.