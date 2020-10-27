Current Affairs in Short: 27 October 2020

Indian Government declares 18 more individuals as terrorists

• The Union Home Ministry on October 27, 2020 declared 18 more individuals as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

• The government had amended the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 in August 2019 to include the provision of designating an individual as a terrorist. Before this, only organizations could be designated as terrorist organizations.

• The list includes the name of Sajid Mir, who was one of the main people behind the 26/11 Mumbai attack and has been described as a Pakistan based LeT’s top commander.

• The other prominent names in the list of individuals designated as terrorists include India’s most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim’s right-hand man, Chhota Shakeel, Bhatkal brothers -Riyaz and Iqbal- of the Indian Mujahideen and Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahudeen.

• All the designated individuals have been involved in various acts of terrorism from across the border, said MHA in a statement. The government had earlier designated four individuals as terrorists in September 2019 and nine individuals in July 2020.

Government has notified new rules that will allow any Indian citizen to buy land in J&K

• The Centre has notified the new Land Laws for Jammu & Kashmir, as per which any Indian citizen will be able to buy land in the Union Territory. The Union Home Ministry notified this on October 26, 2020.

• The new land rules have paved the way for any Indian to buy land in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The new rules came into force with immediate effect.

• The order is called the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of Central Laws) Third Order, 2020.

Japan to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050

• The new Prime Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga announced recently that the country will achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050.

• Suga made the announcement during his policy speech at the first parliamentary session since he took office last month. He said that he intends to make a sustainable economy a pillar of his growth strategy to achieve a green society.

• He further emhasized on the need to shift away from fossil fuels to counter climate change as an opportunity rather than a burden.

• Currently, 56 percent of Japan’s energy requirements are fulfilled from fossil fuels.

US senators seek the removal of high tariff on import of pecans from India

• Five influential US senators have urged the Trump administration to remove high tariffs on the import of pecans by India, asserting that it is impacting a large number of American farmers.

• The senators wrote in a letter to US Trade Representatives Robert Lighthizer that the growing Indian middle class has demonstrated its desire for consumer-oriented agricultural products such as tree nuts. The letter stated that the Indian market represents one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing in the world.

• However, the current high tariff of 36 percent that India charges on pecan imports makes it difficult for American producers to compete in this important market. The letter noted that the current Indian tariffs on US pistachios and almonds is much lower at 10 percent.

Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating recent US-negotiated ceasefire

• Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of violating the latest humanitarian ceasefire negotiated by the United States.

• The latest ceasefire was agreed upon on October 25, 2020 after separate talks in the United States between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

• US President Donald Trump had congratulated the leaders of the two nations for agreeing to adhere to the ceasefire. However, the latest developments have raised doubts about the prospects of the new international push to end a month of clashes.