Current Affairs in Short: 28 February 2022

Rafael Nadal wins Mexican Open

• Rafael Nadal defeated Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 on February 26, 2022, to win the Mexican Open and to extend his career-best start for a season to 15-0. With this, Nadal has won his 91st ATP Title.

• Rafael Nadal who won his third title in 2022, including the Australian Open, is 3 victories from tying Ivan Lendl’s total of 94 for third place for the most Championships in the Open era.

• Cameron Norrie who was on an eighth game-winning streak was trying to become the first man of Britain to win the Mexican Open in its 29-year history.

• In the first set, Rafael Nadal had a break in the fifth game to take a 3-2 lead and went on to win the first set in 51 minutes.

Voting for first phase of assembly elections held in 38 constituencies in Manipur

• Voting for the first phase of assembly elections was held in Manipur today in 38 constituencies. In this phase, the polling timing was 7.00 AM to 4.00 PM.

• However, the polling at various stations was taking place in the evening as well as a large number of voters were coming out to exercise their democratic rights, the polling could not be completed by 4.00 PM.

• As per the election officials, the polling will be continued till every voter who came out to cast their votes will completely exercise their rights.

• Till 5 in the evening, the overall poll percentage in Manipur was 78.03%. Manipur will be witnessing two-phase elections.

EAM S. Jaishankar discusses Ukraine developments with Poland’s Foreign Minister

• The External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on February 28, 2022, discussed the Ukraine developments with the Foreign Minister of Poland.

• The External Affairs Minister appreciated Poland’s facilitation of the evacuation of Indian Nationals from Ukraine.

• In a tweet, the Union Minister noted that the Poland Foreign Minister’s words of support in that regard are very welcome.

Madhuri Puri Buch becomes first woman Chairperson of SEBI

• The Government of India has appointed Madhuri Puri Buch as the new Chairperson of the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India. She has become the first woman chairperson of SEBI.

• Buch, who is also the former head of ICICI securities, has also served in SEBI between 2017 and 2021 as a whole Time Member.

• Madhuri Puri will replace Ajay Tyagi as the Chairperson of SEBI as his term ends on February 28.

• The Finance Ministry of India had invited the applications for the eligible candidates in October 2021 for the post of SEBI Chairperson.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine begin at Belarus border

• The talks between Russia and Ukraine have begun at Belarus Border and Ukraine has made it clear that their goal for the talks is an immediate ceasefire.

• The talks between the two countries came as Russia’s economic and diplomatic isolation deepens four days after invading Ukraine.

• The talks between the officials of Russia and Ukraine have begun with an aim of an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian forces.

• The discussion is being held on the border with a strong Russian ally Belarus. However, it is not yet clear whether any progress can be achieved after President Putin had put Russia’s Nuclear deterrent on high alert.