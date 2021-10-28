Current Affairs in Short: 28 October 2021

African Union suspends Sudan after military coup in Khartoum

•The African Union (AU) on October 27, 2021, suspended Sudan from all of its activities after the country’s military overthrew the civilian-led transitional government in a coup. The AU Political Affairs Peace and Security announced the suspension via tweet.

•The AU termed the military coup as unconstitutional. The capital Khartoum is witnessing protests against the military takeover for the third day. Trade unions representing oil workers and doctors are participating in the protests.

•Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was arrested and detained by the coup. Earlier the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to the deposed PM Hamdok on the phone. Blinken urged the military to free civilian leaders.

Housing, Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to inaugurate 14th Urban Mobility Conference 2021 on October 29

•Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will inaugurate the 14th Urban Mobility Conference 2021 on October 29, 2021, through video conference.

•The theme of the 14th Urban Mobility Conference 2021 is Mobility for All that focuses to promote inclusive urban transportation and provide equitable access.

•The Conference will deliberate on practices and policies for re-framing urban mobility so that no one is left behind. During the conference, Puri will confer awards to the states and city winners for Excellence in Urban Transport.

Defence Ministry dedicates Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Sarthak’ to India

•The Defence Ministry on October 28, 2021, dedicated the indigenously built Indian Coast Guard Ship ‘Sarthak’ to the nation during a ceremony in Goa. Sarthak will give a significant boost to the maritime safety and security of India.

•The ship Sarthak will be based at Porbandar in Gujarat and operate on India’s Western Seaboard under the Operational and Administrative Control of the Commander, Coast Guard Region (Northwest). Deputy Inspector General MM Syed with a complement of 11 Officers and 110 men will command the ship Sarthak.

•The ship Sarthak is equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and weapons that enable it to function as a command platform and undertake mandated Coast Guard charter of duties such as combating maritime crimes, search and rescue, and preserving and protecting the marine environment.

•The Defence Ministry highlighted that the Indian Coast Guard is a pioneer at inducting indigenous platforms and the Indian Coast Guard ship Sarthak is an example of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurates 100-bed makeshift hospital

•Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on October 27, 2021, inaugurated a 100-bed makeshift hospital at Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College and Hospital. Jain also shared plans about the re-development of Tibbia College to turn into a state-of-the-art institute.

•The makeshift facility at the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College and Hospital will have 17 ICU beds and 83 oxygen beds that will help in fighting against COVID-19. The makeshift facility will be operational soon.

US, South Korea agree to strengthen cooperation on non-proliferation, including space: State Dept

•The US and South Korean diplomats met on October 26, 2021, to deliberate disarmament and non-proliferation of nuclear and biological weapons and discuss steps to strengthen cooperation on emerging security issues including space, said State Department.

•ROK Deputy Foreign Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs Ham Sang-wook and Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins held a High-Level Bilateral Disarmament and Non-proliferation Consultation in Washington DC on October 26, 2021.

•The US and Korean diplomats agreed to continue reinforcement of the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) during the upcoming 10th NPT Review Conference scheduled for January.

•The US and South Korea have been working on preventing North Korea from acquiring nuclear weapons. They displayed protests against all ballistic and nuclear missile launches by Pyongyang.

•In May 2021, South Korean President Moon Jae-in highlighted that the most urgent task of South Korea and the US is the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.