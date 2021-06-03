Current Affairs in Short: 3 June 2021

Centre asks states/UTs to issue ration cards to most vulnerable

• The Centre has issued an advisory to all the States and Union Territories asking them to launch a special drive to issue ration cards to the most vulnerable population and economically weaker sections.

• The decision was taken in view of difficulties faced by the poor people in obtaining a ration card due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

• The Department of Food and Public Distribution has urged the States/ UTs to utilize the available coverage under their National Food Security Act (NFSA limit).

• The operational responsibilities such as identification of eligible persons and households under NFSA and issuance of ration cards will rest with States and Union Territories.

UK hosts G7 Health Ministers in Oxford for two-day summit

• The United Kingdom will host Health Ministers from Group of Seven (G7) countries in Oxford for a two-day summit from today, June 3, 2021.

• A G7 report on progress in improving health in developing countries will also be published on the occasion.

• British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab mentioned that equitable access to COVID vaccines will be at the top of the agenda during the meeting.

• British Health Minister Matt Hancock said that the G7 counterparts will work on a system to share data on any early warning signs of the next pandemic.

TET qualifying certificate valid for a lifetime: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

• Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank" announced on June 3, 2021 that the validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificates has been extended from seven years to a lifetime with retrospective effect from 2011.

• The Minister said that the respective state/ UT governments will take necessary action to revalidate and issue fresh TET certificates to those whose seven years have already elapsed.

• He said that this will be a positive step to boost employment opportunities for the candidates aspiring to make a career in the teaching field.

• Teachers Eligibility Test is an essential qualification for a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in schools.

Bihar announces 33 percent reservation for girl in engineering & medical colleges

• Bihar state government has announced 33 percent reservation in seats for in engineering and medical colleges.

• Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that at least one-third of the seats in engineering and medical colleges will be reserved for girl students.

• He said that the move will increase the number of girl students in the field of engineering and medical areas.

• The main aim is that the children and girls of Bihar should not have to go out to study engineering and medicine.

UNICEF, Moderna reach coronavirus vaccine supply agreement

• The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on June 2, 2021 that it has reached an agreement with Moderna to supply their international vaccination efforts against the COVID-19 virus.

• Under the agreement, Moderna will be supplying vaccines to UNICEF's COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility.

• The vaccines are expected to be delivered in the final quarter of 2021 and will be allocated in a way that reflects the program's value of equity in access.

• UNICEF has also signed four other supply deals for COVID-19 vaccines, including agreements with the Serum Institute of India, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Human Vaccine.