Current Affairs in Short: 3 October 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah to begin 3-day visit to J&K from October 3
- The Union Home Minister Amit Shah will commence his 3-day visit to Jammu & Kashmir on October 3, 2022. In view of his visit, the security in the region has also been increased.
- Additional troops are also being deployed on the National Highways and the vital road links in Baramulla, Srinagar, Rajouri, and other parts of Jammu & Kashmir.
- Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to address the public rallies at Rajouri and Baramulla on October 4 and 5, 2022.
- The Union Minister is likely to chair a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar in the afternoon of October 5.
By-elections for seven assembly seats in six states announced
- The Election Commission of India has announced by-polls for the seven assembly seats in 6 states.
- The assembly seats which will go for by-elections are Mokama and Gopalganj in Bihar, Andheri East in Maharashtra, Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh, Admapur in Haryana, Dhamnagar in Odisha, and Munugode in Telangana.
- The notification for the by-polls for the seven assembly seats will be issued by the Election Commission of India on October 7.
- The polling will be held on November 3 while the counting of votes will take place on November 6.
King Charles III to not attend International Climate Change Summit in Egypt
- King Charles III has decided to not attend the International Climate Change Summit COP27 to be held in Egypt in November 2022.
- The move has fuelled speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne.
- Reportedly, the decision came after Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending COP27, during her meeting with the king in November 2022.
- Under the rules that govern the Constitutional Monarchy of Britain, the king of the country is barred from interfering in politics. Hence, all the official overseas visits by the royal family are undertaken in accordance with the advice of the Government.
EAM S. Jaishankar to visit New Zealand and Australia from October 5 to October 11
- The External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar will visit New Zealand and Australia from October 5 to October 11, 2022.
- This will also be his first visit to New Zealand. During his visit, Jaishankar will participate in an event in Auckland along with the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern.
- In the second leg of his tour, S. Jaishankar will visit Australia. It will also be his second visit to the country in 2022.
- The Union Minister will meet the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and Defence Minister Richard Marles. He will also interact with the Australian Navy.
