Current Affairs in Short: 30 May 2022

Current Affairs in Short
BRICS group may expand soon, says China
- BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Grouping may for the very first time begin the expansion process to include new developing country members.
- China, which is also the BRICS Chair for this year, said that the recently held meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers reached a consensus on the BRICS expansion process.
- BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Virtual Meeting on May 19 had also invited the foreign ministers of Egypt, Argentina, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Nigeria and Thailand to attend.
- Both Russia and China have backed BRICS expansion, seeing the grouping as a significant platform to broaden their voice amid their tensions with the West.
BCCI set Guinness World Record by displaying largest jersey
- The Board of Control for Cricket in India set a Guinness World Record for the largest white jersey.
- Guinness Book of World Records representative handed the recorded document to the President of BCCI Sourav Ganguly, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel and Secretary Jay Shah.
- The white jersey by BCCI had the logos of all the 10 IPL teams with the number 15 embossed on it representing 15 years of the Indian Premier League.
- Ahead of the IPL 2022, during the closing ceremony of the tournament at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the giant jersey was put on display.
Pakistani Film ‘Joyland’ bags the Jury Prize at Cannes 2022
- Pakistani film ‘Joyland’ which is written and directed by the debutant Saim Sadiq won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard Section of the 75th Cannes Film Festival on May 28, 2022.
- Joyland has become the first every film from the subcontinent to bag the prestigious award at Cannes.
- Joyland was pipped to the section’s top award, the Un Certain Regard Prize, by the French film ‘Les Pires’ (The Worst Ones).
- The award for Joyland at Cannes 2022 represents a global breakthrough of immeasurable proportions for the relatively small Pakistani movie industry.
Gujarat Titans to hold roadshow after IPL 2022 victory
- After lifting the IPL 2022 trophy in their debut season, Gujarat Titans will hold a roadshow on May 30, 2022.
- The roadshow will begin at 5.30 in the evening from the Usmanpura riverfront and will end at Vishwakunj Riverfront.
- The Gujarat Titans won the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League Tournament with Hardik Pandya’s all round performance of 34 runs and 3 wickets powering them to a 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.
Government to soon release consultation paper on Cryptocurrencies
- A lot of discussion has been going on with the different stakeholders including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund and the government will soon come out with a consultation paper on cryptocurrencies.
- The news was shared by the Secretary of Department of economic Affairs Ajay Seth. He added that the consultation paper on cryptocurrency is fairly ready.
- Ajay Seth added that the institutional stakeholders such as IMF and the World Bank have been consulted for the consultation paper.
- He also said that there has to be a broad framework of participation of all the countries on the regulation of cryptocurrency.
