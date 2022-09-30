Current Affairs in Short: 30 September 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services on October 1, 2022, in New Delhi.
CA in short
Russia recognizes Independence of two southern regions
- The President of Russia Vladimir Putin recognized the Independence of the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. It was done hours before holding a ceremony to incorporate them into the Russian Federation.
- As per the Russian Government, the four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine- Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia will be incorporated into Russia.
- The President of Russia Vladimir Putin will also attend a ceremony in the Kremlin at which they will be officially folded into Russia.
- On the other hand, the President of the United States had said that the US will never recognize Russia’s attempt to annex territory in Ukraine.
Prime Minister Modi to launch 5G services on October 1
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services on October 1, 2022, at 10 am in New Delhi.
- The 5G technology in India will provide seamless coverage, low latency, high data rate, and highly reliable communications.
- As per the Government of India, the government is intended to cover the entire country with 5G services within two years. An investment of around Rs. 3 lakh crore will be made for the 5G services in India.
- Recently, 5G spectrum auctions were also conducted successfully and 51,236 MHz was allocated to the Telecom Services Providers with gross revenue of over Rs. 1 lakh 50 thousand crore.
Ministry of Women and Child Development organises Poshan Utsav at Kartavyapath
- The Ministry of Women and Child Development is organizing Poshan Utsav from September 30 to October 2, 2022, at Kartavyapath in New Delhi.
- The events aim at celebrating the culmination of the 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah. The event will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani.
- The Poshan Utsav will serve as a platform for disseminating to the people at large, the critical messages on the significance of correct nutrition, particularly for young women and children.
- Prime Minister Modi during his address on Independence Day 2022 observed that malnutrition and lack of essential nutrients are the major obstacles to the development of vulnerable women and children.
Operation GARUDA launched to dismantle drug networks
- The Central Bureau of Investigation launched a multi-phase operation GARUDA to dismantle the drug networks with international linkages.
- The Central agency has been doing this in close coordination with enforcement actions across the International jurisdictions through INTERPOL and Narcotics Control Bureau.
- Operation GARUDA seeks to target the drug networks with the international footprints for action against handlers, operatives, production zones, and support elements.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.