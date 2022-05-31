Current Affairs in Short: 31 May 2022
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Gabon in first leg of three-nation visit
- The Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu reached Gabon on May 30, 2022, on the first leg of three-nation visit. He will also be visiting Senegal and Qatar.
- Vice President was received by the Prime Minister of Gabon Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda and Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo.
- Vice President Venkaiah Naidu is on a visit to Senegal, Qatar and Gabon. It is a first visit from the India at the level of Vice President to the three countries.
- Gabon is an important partner for India. Both India and Gabon are currently serving as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.
Plea filed in SC challenging Assam govt’s decision of converting Madrassas to general schools
- An appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Gauhati High Court Order upholding The Assam Repealing Act, 2020, under which all the madrassas are to be converted into general schools.
- The High Court had earlier dismissed the petition challenging the validity of the act and had said that the changes brought are for provincialized Madrassas alone, which are govt schools, and not for private or community ones.
- Filing the appeal against the order of February 4, Md Imad Uddin Barbhuiya and others have sought a stay on the High Court order.
- The operation of the High Court judgement will result in the discontinuation of the Petitioner Madrassas.
10m air rifle women’s team bags India’s first gold in ISSF World Cup 2022
- Indian women’s shooting team of Shreya Agarwal, Elavenil Valarivan, and Ramita bagged a gold medal for India in 10m air rifle women’s team event at the ISSF World Cup 2022 in Baku.
- This was also India’s first medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Baku. The Indian trio defeated Denmark 17-5 in the gold medal match.
- Meanwhile, the men’s 10m air rifle team narrowly missed the podium after doing down 16-10 to Croatia in the bronze medal match.
Indus Water Talks between India and Pakistan enter final day on positive note
- The two-day 118th Permanent Indus Commission Meeting between India and Pakistan entered its final round with both sides showing positive signs.
- The meeting which takes place annually under the Indus Waters Treaty 1960 started on May 30 with six-member Pakistani delegation visiting India to participate.
- India’s six member delegation was headed by AK Pal, the new Indus Commissioner of India.
- The meeting came within three months of the last such meeting which was held in Islamabad.
