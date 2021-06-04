Current Affairs in Short: 4 June 2021

US to ban Americans from investing in Chinese tech and Defence firms with alleged military ties

• US President Joe Biden is set to ban Americans from investing in dozens of Chinese tech and defence firms that allegedly have military ties.

• The new executive order is expected to come into effect on August 2nd.

• It will hit 59 Chinese firms including communications giant Huawei. The list will be updated regularly.

• The move expands an order previously issued by former US President Donald Trump.

Kerala FM presents new budget, announces Rs 20,000-crore worth Special COVID Package

• Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal presented the first budget of the new government at the State Legislative Assembly on June 4, 2021.

• The State Finance Minister announced the allocation of Rs 20,000-crores for the Special COVID Package to deal with the crisis-induced by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The budget has also set aside Rs 1,000 crore to provide free vaccination for all those aged above 18 years.

• The budget also includes an additional allocation of Rs 500 crore for vaccination facilities.

• The budget also proposes a six-point programme for the strengthening of the state's health sector considering the concerns over the third wave of the pandemic.

• The budget did not include any new tax proposals considering the economic impact of the pandemic.

Social Justice Minister launches SAGE portal to assist elderly people

• The Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Thawarchand Gehlot launched the SAGE portal on June 4, 2021 to help elderly persons.

• The SAGE (Senior care Ageing Growth Engine) project has been set up to select, support and create a 'one-stop access' of elderly care products and services by credible start-ups.

• The start-ups will be selected based on innovative products and services, which they should be able to provide across sectors such as health, housing, care centres, apart from technological access linked to finances, food and wealth management and legal guidance.

Almost 100 towers to be set up in Ladakh to improve mobile network services

• To improve mobile network services in Ladakh, almost 100 towers would be installed in the next couple of months.

• The Union Territory had sought help from the Army for quicker installation of the towers and OFC cable laying in bordering villages.

• This comes as there has been an increasing demand from the students and youth in the union territory for quality Mobile network and data services to avail online classes and even vaccination.

• The students often have to climb hills in far-flung villages to catch mobile signals or access online study material.

HDFC Bank to turn carbon neutral by 2031-32

• HDFC Bank on June 3, 2021 announced its plans to become carbon neutral by 2031-32. The private bank is looking at reducing its emissions, energy and water consumption.

• The bank stated that it will continue to incorporate and scale up the use of renewable energy in its operations.

• Further, as a part of its environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) strategy, the bank said it will also focus on offering loans for green products such as electric vehicles at lower interest rates and on incorporating ESG scores in its credit decisions.