Current Affairs in Short: 5 April 2021

Flash Floods and Landslide hit Indonesia and East Timor, nearly 100 dead and dozens missing

•Over 100 people have died and dozens are missing after flash floods and landslides hit Indonesia and East Timor on April 4, 2021. Torrential rain has caused water to overflow from dams, submerging thousands of homes.

•The affected area stretches from Flores island in eastern Indonesia to East Timor. The subsequent landslides have turned small communities into wastelands of mud and uprooted trees and forcing thousands into shelters.

•Cyclones continued to pound the region on April 5th, hampering efforts to reach trapped survivors. Many of the deaths in the tiny half-island nation of East Timor took place in its flooded capital Dili. Some 2,500 people had been evacuated in East Timor.

•Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed "deepest condolences" over the devastation. The residents across the affected areas have flocked to temporary shelters or taken refuge in what was left of their homes. Most of them are in dire need of blankets, food and medicine.

23 jawans martyred, 33 injured in Maoist ambush in Chhatisgarh

•In one of deadliest Naxal attacks, Maoists ambushed a party of jawans near Jonnaguda village in Bastar, Chhatisgarh and at least 22 security personnel lost their lives and around 31 sustained injuries on April 3, 2021. This provoked an encounter between the security forces and Naxals along the Sukma-Bijapur border.

•The Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldeep Singh, who is in Chhattisgarh to monitor the situation following the attack, said that there was absolutely no intelligence or operational failure in the operation.

•Home Minister Amit Shah immediately flew over to Chhatisgarh today morning and held a review meeting with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and officers of security forces. He assured that the Centre, along with the Chhattisgarh government, is determined to take its fight against Naxalism to a logical conclusion.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in India today

•Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to arrive in India today for a two-day bilateral visit.

•The Russian Foreign Minister is expected to hold talks with his Indian counterpart, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the visit.

•The visit will provide a unique opportunity to discuss important aspects of bilateral ties, also to review preparations for the next India Russia annual summit and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Centre directs states to not permit any fresh registrations of health, frontline workers for Covid-19 vaccination

•The Centre wrote to all states and Union territories on April 3, 2021 directing them to not permit any fresh registrations of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) for COVID-19 vaccination with immediate effect.

•The direction was given upon the recommendation by the National Expert Group for Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), based on inputs that some ineligible beneficiaries are getting their names registered for COVID-19 vaccination under the category.

•The government noted that was a 24 percent increase in HCW database in the past few days.

Uttarakhand government announces COVID-19 vaccination for journalists

•The Uttarakhand state government declared journalists as "frontline workers" on April 3, 2021 and announced COVID-19 vaccination for them without any age restrictions.

•The state's new Chief Minister, Tirath Singh Rawat has ordered the setting up of a vaccination centre for journalists in every district in the state.

•He stated that the journalists in the state worked like frontline workers during the ongoing pandemic in providing the required information to the people about Covid-19 which helped the government significantly.