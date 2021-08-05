Current Affairs in Short: 5 August 2021

US approves first arms sales worth USD 750 million to Taiwan

•The US State Department on August 4, 2021, has approved its first arms sales worth USD 750 million to Taiwan amid rising tensions with China.

•The State Department has approved a Foreign Military Sale of 155mm M109A6 Paladin Medium Self-Propelled Howitzer System and other related equipment worth USD 750 million to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the US.

Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that arms sale has allowed Taiwan to maintain self-defense and regional peace and stability.

•The US approved the sale during a time when China has been continuously threatening Taiwan with an aggressive policy. The terms between the US and China have also deteriorated due to Indo-Pacific tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19: Delhi Govt issues revised rate of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Detection Tests

•The Delhi Government on August 4, 2021, issued revised rates of RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Detection Test (RAT) tests for COVID-19.

•The RT-PCR test will now be priced at Rs 300 in case the government teams collect samples. The RT-PCR test will cost Rs 400 in case the private lab teams collect and process the samples for the government.

•The RT-PCR test will cost Rs 500 when people give their samples at private hospitals, collection facilities, or labs. These include the sample collection and testing costs.

•The RT-PCR test will cost Rs 700 in case samples are collected from home. These include visiting, collection, testing charges.

•The Rapid Antigen Detection (RAT) test will cost Rs 300.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on two-day visit to Iran

•External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on August 5, 2021, embarked on his two-day visit to Iran.

•Jaishankar has been invited by the Government of Iran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Iranian President-elect Ayatollah Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on August 5, 2021.

•During the visit, Jaishankar will also call on the President and meet other leaders. The ceremony will witness 115 officials from 73 countries, including 11 foreign ministers, 10 heads of state, and 10 other ministers.

•On July 7, 2021, Jaishankar had met Raisi during a stopover in Tehran while en route to Russia.

COVID-19: Centre advises States to curb mass gatherings during festivals

•Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written across to all States to implement local restrictions to curb mass gatherings during upcoming festivals.

•Directions issued under Disaster Management Act by MHA asked States to focus on containment measures during the upcoming festivals such as Muharram (August 19), Onam (August 21), Janmashtami (August 30), Ganesh Chaturthi (September 10), and Durga Puja (October 5 to 15).

•The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have also expressed concerns over the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases due to mass gatherings events during these times.

•As per the Health Ministry, India on August 5, 2021, reported 42,982 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases is 3,18,12,114 of which active cases is 4,11,076, number of recoveries is 3,09,74,748, and number of deaths is 4,26,290.

Tokyo Olympics: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finishes round two tie to second spot

•Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished her round 2 tied to the second spot with a total of 133 (-9) at the Kasumigaseki Country Club on August 5, 2021, at the Tokyo Olympics. Aditi remains among the top golfers contending for medals at the Olympics.

•23-year-old Aditi carded 66 at the end of Round 2 of women’s individual gold to tie on second with a 9-under score.

•Another Indian golfer Diksha Dagar is tied 53rd with a 6-over score.