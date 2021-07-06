Current Affairs in Short: 6 July 2021

RDIF and Morepen Laboratories to produce test batch of Sputnik V

• Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Morepen Laboratories have announced the production of a test batch of Sputnik V in an exclusive facility in Himachal Pradesh.

• The first test batch will be shipped for quality controls to Gamaleya Institute.

• The Delhi-based Panacea Biotec had also recently received a manufacturing license to produce Sputnik V.

Union Cabinet reshuffle expected later this week

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold a crucial meeting at his residence on July 6, 2021. This comes amid reports of a Union Cabinet reshuffle.

• The cabinet reshuffle seems even more imminent after Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot was appointed as the Governor of Karnataka.

• The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind named eight new governors for eight states, including some transfers and some new appointments.

• Around 18 new ministers are expected to be inducted in the Union Cabinet. The major reshuffle is expected to take place on July 7th or July 8th. BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has also left for Delhi from Indore.

England's entire squad forced to isolate, seven members test positive

• The entire England squad has been forced to isolate after seven members of the England Men's ODI team for the Pakistan series tested positive for COVID-19.

• England will, however, select a new team for the Pakistan ODI series and Ben Stokes will return to the side as captain after several weeks out with a fractured finger.

• Three England players and four backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19 and the rest of the squad were deemed close contacts.

• England have named a new 18-man squad for the ENG vs PAK ODIs.

DMRC launches FASTag/UPI-based cashless parking

• Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on July 6, 2021 launched India's first FASTag/UPI-based cashless parking and a multi-model integration facility at Kashmere Gate metro station.

• The DMRC said that for the very first time in the country, a FASTag/UPI-based cashless parking facility has been launched at the Kashmere Gate Metro Station by Dr. Mangu Singh.

• Dedicated Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) lanes for auto, taxi and e-rickshaws were also inaugurated at the station as a part of the Multi-Model Integration (MMI) initiative.

India likely to bring back nationals amid deteriorating Afghan security situation

• India is likely to bring back its nationals and officials from Afghanistan amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation in the nation. This comes after the Taliban captured new territories.

• India has had a big presence in Afghanistan since the fall of the Taliban in 2001 following the US invasion. India has its embassy in Kabul along with the consulates in Mazar and Kandahar where it has over 500 staff.

• It is not clear now whether the entire workforce will return or few will be staying back.

• The Taliban has been capturing new districts in view of the US decision to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan.